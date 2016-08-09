版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Men's 200m butterfly semifinal results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 200m butterfly semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  Tamas Kenderesi (Hungary)   1 minute 53.96 seconds Q 
2.  Michael Phelps (U.S.)       1:54.12 Q                
3.  Laszlo Cseh (Hungary)       1:55.18 Q                
4.  Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 1:55.19 Q                
5.  Daiya Seto (Japan)          1:55.28 Q                
6.  Masato Sakai (Japan)        1:55.32 Q                
7.  Viktor Bromer (Denmark)     1:55.59 Q                
8.  Louis Croenen (Belgium)     1:56.03 Q                
9.  Grant Irvine (Australia)    1:56.07                  
10. Zheng Wen Quah (Singapore)  1:56.11                  
11. Evgeny Koptelov (Russia)    1:56.46                  
12. Simon Sjoedin (Sweden)      1:56.71                  
13. Leonardo De Deus (Brazil)   1:56.77                  
14. Kaio Almeida (Brazil)       1:57.45                  
15. Jonathan Gomez (Colombia)   1:57.47                  
16. Li Zhuhao (China)           1:57.62

