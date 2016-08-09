版本:
2016年 8月 10日 星期三 00:28 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Men's 100m freestyle heats results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 100m freestyle heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Kyle Chalmers (Australia)           47.90 seconds Q 
2.  Caeleb Dressel (U.S.)               47.91 Q         
3.  Duncan Scott (Britain)              48.01 Q         
4.  Cameron McEvoy (Australia)          48.12 Q         
5.  Santo Condorelli (Canada)           48.22 Q         
6.  Joseph Schooling (Singapore)        48.27 Q         
7.  Damian Wierling (Germany)           48.35 Q         
8.  Vladimir Morozov (Russia)           48.39 Q         
9.  Pieter Timmers (Belgium)            48.46 Q         
10. Luca Dotto (Italy)                  48.47 Q         
11. Yuri Kisil (Canada)                 48.49 Q         
12. Sebastiaan Verschuren (Netherlands) 48.51 Q         
13. Marcelo Chierighini (Brazil)        48.53 Q         
14. Ning Zetao (China)                  48.57 Q         
14. Clement Mignon (France)             48.57 Q         
16. Nathan Adrian (U.S.)                48.58 Q         
17. Katsumi Nakamura (Japan)            48.61           
18. Jeremy Stravius (France)            48.62           
19. Glenn Surgeloose (Belgium)          48.65           
20. Kristian Gkolomeev (Greece)         48.68           
21. Andrey Grechin (Russia)             48.75           
22. Federico Grabich (Argentina)        48.78           
23. Dylan Carter (Trinidad and Tobago)  48.80           
24. Richard Bohus (Hungary)             48.86           
25. Yu Hexin (China)                    48.87           
26. Dominik Kozma (Hungary)             48.92           
27. Shinri Shioura (Japan)              48.94           
28. Nicolas Oliveira (Brazil)           49.05           
29. Benjamin Proud (Britain)            49.14           
30. Simonas Bilis (Lithuania)           49.16           
31. Sahnoune Oussama (Algeria)          49.20           
32. Park Taehwan (Korea)                49.24           
32. Velimir Stjepanovic (Serbia)        49.24           
34. Cristian Quintero (Venezuela)       49.25           
35. Yauhen Tsurkin (Belarus)            49.37           
36. Anze Tavcar (Slovenia)              49.38           
37. Filippo Magnini (Italy)             49.40           
38. Marius Radu (Romania)               49.57           
39. Bjoern Hornikel (Germany)           49.62           
40. Shane Ryan (Ireland)                49.82           
41. Aleksandar Nikolov (Bulgaria)       50.08           
42. Ari-Pekka Liukkonen (Finland)       50.14           
42. Matthew Stanley (New Zealand)       50.14           
44. Benjamin Hockin (Paraguay)          50.26           
45. Igor Mogne (Mozambique)             50.65           
45. Ziv Kalontarov (Israel)             50.65           
47. Raphael Stacchiotti (Luxembourg)    50.79           
48. Sean Gunn (Zimbabwe)                50.87           
49. Bradley Vincent (Mauritius)         50.89           
50. Matthew Abeysinghe (Sri Lanka)      50.96           
51. Andrew Chetcuti (Malta)             51.37           
52. Jhonny Perez (Dominican Republic)   51.50           
53. Nicholas Magana (Peru)              51.53           
54. Thibaut Danho (Ivory Coast)         52.78           
55. Miguel Mena (Nicaragua)             53.40           
56. Rami Anis (Refugee Olympic Team)    54.25           
57. Sovijja Pou (Cambodia)              54.55           
58. Sirish Gurung (Nepal)               57.76           
59. Robel Kiros Habte (Ethiopia)        1:04.95

