Olympics-Swimming-Men's 100m freestyle heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 100m freestyle heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 1. Kyle Chalmers (Australia) 47.90 seconds Q 2. Caeleb Dressel (U.S.) 47.91 Q 3. Duncan Scott (Britain) 48.01 Q 4. Cameron McEvoy (Australia) 48.12 Q 5. Santo Condorelli (Canada) 48.22 Q 6. Joseph Schooling (Singapore) 48.27 Q 7. Damian Wierling (Germany) 48.35 Q 8. Vladimir Morozov (Russia) 48.39 Q 9. Pieter Timmers (Belgium) 48.46 Q 10. Luca Dotto (Italy) 48.47 Q 11. Yuri Kisil (Canada) 48.49 Q 12. Sebastiaan Verschuren (Netherlands) 48.51 Q 13. Marcelo Chierighini (Brazil) 48.53 Q 14. Ning Zetao (China) 48.57 Q 14. Clement Mignon (France) 48.57 Q 16. Nathan Adrian (U.S.) 48.58 Q 17. Katsumi Nakamura (Japan) 48.61 18. Jeremy Stravius (France) 48.62 19. Glenn Surgeloose (Belgium) 48.65 20. Kristian Gkolomeev (Greece) 48.68 21. Andrey Grechin (Russia) 48.75 22. Federico Grabich (Argentina) 48.78 23. Dylan Carter (Trinidad and Tobago) 48.80 24. Richard Bohus (Hungary) 48.86 25. Yu Hexin (China) 48.87 26. Dominik Kozma (Hungary) 48.92 27. Shinri Shioura (Japan) 48.94 28. Nicolas Oliveira (Brazil) 49.05 29. Benjamin Proud (Britain) 49.14 30. Simonas Bilis (Lithuania) 49.16 31. Sahnoune Oussama (Algeria) 49.20 32. Park Taehwan (Korea) 49.24 32. Velimir Stjepanovic (Serbia) 49.24 34. Cristian Quintero (Venezuela) 49.25 35. Yauhen Tsurkin (Belarus) 49.37 36. Anze Tavcar (Slovenia) 49.38 37. Filippo Magnini (Italy) 49.40 38. Marius Radu (Romania) 49.57 39. Bjoern Hornikel (Germany) 49.62 40. Shane Ryan (Ireland) 49.82 41. Aleksandar Nikolov (Bulgaria) 50.08 42. Ari-Pekka Liukkonen (Finland) 50.14 42. Matthew Stanley (New Zealand) 50.14 44. Benjamin Hockin (Paraguay) 50.26 45. Igor Mogne (Mozambique) 50.65 45. Ziv Kalontarov (Israel) 50.65 47. Raphael Stacchiotti (Luxembourg) 50.79 48. Sean Gunn (Zimbabwe) 50.87 49. Bradley Vincent (Mauritius) 50.89 50. Matthew Abeysinghe (Sri Lanka) 50.96 51. Andrew Chetcuti (Malta) 51.37 52. Jhonny Perez (Dominican Republic) 51.50 53. Nicholas Magana (Peru) 51.53 54. Thibaut Danho (Ivory Coast) 52.78 55. Miguel Mena (Nicaragua) 53.40 56. Rami Anis (Refugee Olympic Team) 54.25 57. Sovijja Pou (Cambodia) 54.55 58. Sirish Gurung (Nepal) 57.76 59. Robel Kiros Habte (Ethiopia) 1:04.95
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.