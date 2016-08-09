版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Men's 200m breaststroke heats results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 200m breaststroke heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Anton Chupkov (Russia)               2 minutes 7.93 seconds Q 
2.  Yasuhiro Koseki (Japan)              2:08.61 Q                
3.  Andrew Willis (Britain)              2:08.92 Q                
4.  Ilya Khomenko (Russia)               2:08.94 Q                
5.  Marco Koch (Germany)                 2:08.98 Q                
6.  Dmitriy Balandin (Kazakhstan)        2:09.00 Q                
7.  Kevin Cordes (U.S.)                  2:09.30 Q                
8.  Ippei Watanabe (Japan)               2:09.63 Q                
9.  Mao Feilian (China)                  2:09.80 Q                
10. Joshua Prenot (U.S.)                 2:09.91 Q                
11. Matti Mattsson (Finland)             2:10.09 Q                
12. Erik Persson (Sweden)                2:10.15 Q                
13. Li Xiang (China)                     2:10.17 Q                
14. Carlos Claverie (Venezuela)          2:10.35 Q                
15. Craig Benson (Britain)               2:11.19 Q                
16. Luca Pizzini (Italy)                 2:11.26 Q                
17. Daniel Gyurta (Hungary)              2:11.28                  
18. Anton McKee (Iceland)                2:11.39                  
19. Nicholas Quinn (Ireland)             2:11.67                  
20. Yannick Kaeser (Switzerland)         2:11.77                  
21. Laurent Carnol (Luxembourg)          2:11.94                  
22. Giedrius Titenis (Lithuania)         2:12.13                  
23. Glenn Snyders (New Zealand)          2:12.47                  
24. Ashton Baumann (Canada)              2:12.61                  
25. Jarred Crous (South Africa)          2:12.64                  
26. Cameron van der Burgh (South Africa) 2:12.67                  
27. Panagiotis Samilidis (Greece)        2:12.68                  
28. Jorge Murillo (Colombia)             2:12.81                  
29. Tales Cerdeira (Brazil)              2:12.83                  
30. David Horvath (Hungary)              2:13.24                  
31. Choi Kyu Woong (Korea)               2:13.36                  
32. Basten Caerts (Belgium)              2:13.44                  
33. Martin Allikvee (Estonia)            2:13.66                  
34. Lee Hsuan Yen (Taiwan)               2:14.84                  
35. Dimitrios Koulouris (Greece)         2:14.86                  
36. Thiago Simon (Brazil)                2:15.01                  
37. Dmytro Oseledets (Ukraine)           2:15.19                  
38. Denis Petrashov (Kyrgyzstan)         2:16.57                  
39. Arya Nasimi Shad (Iran)              2:20.18

