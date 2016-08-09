Olympics-Swimming-Men's 200m breaststroke heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 200m breaststroke heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 1. Anton Chupkov (Russia) 2 minutes 7.93 seconds Q 2. Yasuhiro Koseki (Japan) 2:08.61 Q 3. Andrew Willis (Britain) 2:08.92 Q 4. Ilya Khomenko (Russia) 2:08.94 Q 5. Marco Koch (Germany) 2:08.98 Q 6. Dmitriy Balandin (Kazakhstan) 2:09.00 Q 7. Kevin Cordes (U.S.) 2:09.30 Q 8. Ippei Watanabe (Japan) 2:09.63 Q 9. Mao Feilian (China) 2:09.80 Q 10. Joshua Prenot (U.S.) 2:09.91 Q 11. Matti Mattsson (Finland) 2:10.09 Q 12. Erik Persson (Sweden) 2:10.15 Q 13. Li Xiang (China) 2:10.17 Q 14. Carlos Claverie (Venezuela) 2:10.35 Q 15. Craig Benson (Britain) 2:11.19 Q 16. Luca Pizzini (Italy) 2:11.26 Q 17. Daniel Gyurta (Hungary) 2:11.28 18. Anton McKee (Iceland) 2:11.39 19. Nicholas Quinn (Ireland) 2:11.67 20. Yannick Kaeser (Switzerland) 2:11.77 21. Laurent Carnol (Luxembourg) 2:11.94 22. Giedrius Titenis (Lithuania) 2:12.13 23. Glenn Snyders (New Zealand) 2:12.47 24. Ashton Baumann (Canada) 2:12.61 25. Jarred Crous (South Africa) 2:12.64 26. Cameron van der Burgh (South Africa) 2:12.67 27. Panagiotis Samilidis (Greece) 2:12.68 28. Jorge Murillo (Colombia) 2:12.81 29. Tales Cerdeira (Brazil) 2:12.83 30. David Horvath (Hungary) 2:13.24 31. Choi Kyu Woong (Korea) 2:13.36 32. Basten Caerts (Belgium) 2:13.44 33. Martin Allikvee (Estonia) 2:13.66 34. Lee Hsuan Yen (Taiwan) 2:14.84 35. Dimitrios Koulouris (Greece) 2:14.86 36. Thiago Simon (Brazil) 2:15.01 37. Dmytro Oseledets (Ukraine) 2:15.19 38. Denis Petrashov (Kyrgyzstan) 2:16.57 39. Arya Nasimi Shad (Iran) 2:20.18
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.