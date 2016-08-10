版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Swimming-Men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay heats results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Britain
Stephen Milne/Robbie Renwick/Dan Wallace/Duncan Scott                      7 minutes 6.31 seconds Q 
2.  U.S.
Clark Smith/Jack Conger/Joseph Bentz/Ryan Lochte                              7:06.74 Q                
3.  Russia
Mikhail Dovgalyuk/Viacheslav Andrusenko/Nikita Lobintsev/Aleksandr Krasnykh 7:06.81 Q                
4.  Germany
Florian Vogel/Jacob Heidtmann/Clemens Rapp/Paul Biedermann                 7:07.66 Q                
5.  Japan
Kosuke Hagino/Naito Ehara/Yuki Kobori/Takeshi Matsuda                        7:07.68 Q                
6.  Australia
Daniel Smith/Mack Horton/Jacob Hansford/Thomas Fraser-Holmes             7:07.98 Q                
7.  Belgium
Louis Croenen/Dieter Dekoninck/Emmanuel Vanluchene/Glenn Surgeloose        7:08.72 Q                
8.  Netherlands
Dion Dreesens/Kyle Stolk/Ben Schwietert/Maarten Brzoskowski            7:09.16 Q                
9.  Italy
Andrea D'Arrigo/Alex Di Giorgio/Marco Belotti/Gabriele Detti                 7:09.20                  
10. Poland
Jan Switkowski/Pawel Korzeniowski/Kacper Klich/Kacper Majchrzak             7:11.11                  
11. South Africa
Devon Myles Brown/Sebastien Rousseau/Calvyn Justus/Dylan Bosch        7:12.61                  
12. Spain
Victor Martin/Miguel Duran/Albert Puig/Marc Sanchez                          7:12.62                  
13. Denmark
Anders Lie Nielsen/Daniel Skaaning/Soren Dahl/Magnus Westermann            7:12.66                  
14. France
Jordan Pothain/Gregory Mallet/Lorys Bourelly/Damien Joly                    7:13.71                  
15. Brazil
Luiz-Altamir Melo/Joao De Lucca/Andre Pereira/Nicolas Oliveira              7:13.84                  
.   Hungary
Peter Bernek/Gergo Kis/Benjamin Gratz/Dominik Kozma                        DSQ

