奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 09:15 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Men's 100m freestyle semifinal results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 100m freestyle semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Nathan Adrian (U.S.)                47.83 seconds Q 
2.  Kyle Chalmers (Australia)           47.88 Q         
3.  Cameron McEvoy (Australia)          47.93 Q         
3.  Santo Condorelli (Canada)           47.93 Q         
5.  Caeleb Dressel (U.S.)               47.97 Q         
6.  Pieter Timmers (Belgium)            48.14 Q         
7.  Duncan Scott (Britain)              48.20 Q         
8.  Marcelo Chierighini (Brazil)        48.23 Q         
9.  Vladimir Morozov (Russia)           48.26           
10. Sebastiaan Verschuren (Netherlands) 48.28           
10. Yuri Kisil (Canada)                 48.28           
12. Ning Zetao (China)                  48.37           
13. Luca Dotto (Italy)                  48.49           
14. Clement Mignon (France)             48.57           
15. Damian Wierling (Germany)           48.66           
16. Joseph Schooling (Singapore)        48.70

