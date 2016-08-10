版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 09:33 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Men's 200m butterfly final results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 200m butterfly final result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1. Michael Phelps (U.S.)       1 minute 53.36 seconds 
2. Masato Sakai (Japan)        1:53.40                
3. Tamas Kenderesi (Hungary)   1:53.62                
4. Chad Le Clos (South Africa) 1:54.06                
5. Daiya Seto (Japan)          1:54.82                
6. Viktor Bromer (Denmark)     1:55.64                
7. Laszlo Cseh (Hungary)       1:56.24                
8. Louis Croenen (Belgium)     1:57.04

