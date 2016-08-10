版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Men's 200m breaststroke semifinal results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 200m breaststroke semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Ippei Watanabe (Japan)        2 minutes 7.22 seconds Q 
2.  Andrew Willis (Britain)       2:07.73 Q                
3.  Joshua Prenot (U.S.)          2:07.78 Q                
4.  Yasuhiro Koseki (Japan)       2:07.91 Q                
5.  Kevin Cordes (U.S.)           2:07.99 Q                
6.  Anton Chupkov (Russia)        2:08.08 Q                
7.  Marco Koch (Germany)          2:08.12 Q                
8.  Dmitriy Balandin (Kazakhstan) 2:08.20 Q                
9.  Mao Feilian (China)           2:09.64                  
10. Ilya Khomenko (Russia)        2:09.73                  
11. Erik Persson (Sweden)         2:10.12                  
12. Li Xiang (China)              2:10.92                  
13. Craig Benson (Britain)        2:10.93                  
14. Luca Pizzini (Italy)          2:11.53                  
15. Carlos Claverie (Venezuela)   2:11.56                  
16. Matti Mattsson (Finland)      2:12.99

