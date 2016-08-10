版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 10:51 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay final results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay final result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1. U.S.
Conor Dwyer/Townley Haas/Ryan Lochte/Michael Phelps                       7 minutes 0.66 seconds 
2. Britain
Stephen Milne/Duncan Scott/Dan Wallace/James Guy                       7:03.13                
3. Japan
Kosuke Hagino/Naito Ehara/Yuki Kobori/Takeshi Matsuda                    7:03.50                
4. Australia
Thomas Fraser-Holmes/David McKeon/Daniel Smith/Mack Horton           7:04.18                
5. Russia
Danila Izotov/Aleksandr Krasnykh/Nikita Lobintsev/Mikhail Dovgalyuk     7:05.70                
6. Germany
Florian Vogel/Christoph Fildebrandt/Clemens Rapp/Paul Biedermann       7:07.28                
7. Netherlands
Dion Dreesens/Maarten Brzoskowski/Kyle Stolk/Sebastiaan Verschuren 7:09.10                
8. Belgium
Louis Croenen/Dieter Dekoninck/Glenn Surgeloose/Pieter Timmers         7:11.64

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐