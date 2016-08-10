Olympics-Swimming-Men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay final results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay final result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 1. U.S. Conor Dwyer/Townley Haas/Ryan Lochte/Michael Phelps 7 minutes 0.66 seconds 2. Britain Stephen Milne/Duncan Scott/Dan Wallace/James Guy 7:03.13 3. Japan Kosuke Hagino/Naito Ehara/Yuki Kobori/Takeshi Matsuda 7:03.50 4. Australia Thomas Fraser-Holmes/David McKeon/Daniel Smith/Mack Horton 7:04.18 5. Russia Danila Izotov/Aleksandr Krasnykh/Nikita Lobintsev/Mikhail Dovgalyuk 7:05.70 6. Germany Florian Vogel/Christoph Fildebrandt/Clemens Rapp/Paul Biedermann 7:07.28 7. Netherlands Dion Dreesens/Maarten Brzoskowski/Kyle Stolk/Sebastiaan Verschuren 7:09.10 8. Belgium Louis Croenen/Dieter Dekoninck/Glenn Surgeloose/Pieter Timmers 7:11.64
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.