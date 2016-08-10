版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Men's 200m backstroke heats results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 200m backstroke heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
1.  Evgeny Rylov (Russia)            1 minute 55.02 seconds Q 
2.  Xu Jiayu (China)                 1:55.51 Q                
3.  Mitch Larkin (Australia)         1:56.01 Q                
4.  Ryan Murphy (U.S.)               1:56.29 Q                
5.  Jacob Pebley (U.S.)              1:56.44 Q                
6.  Jan-Philip Glania (Germany)      1:56.50 Q                
6.  Andrei Shabasov (Russia)         1:56.50 Q                
8.  Ryosuke Irie (Japan)             1:56.61 Q                
9.  Christian Diener (Germany)       1:56.62 Q                
10. Josh Beaver (Australia)          1:56.65 Q                
11. Li Guangyuan (China)             1:56.85 Q                
12. Leonardo De Deus (Brazil)        1:57.00 Q                
13. Masaki Kaneko (Japan)            1:57.19 Q                
14. Hugo Gonzalez (Spain)            1:57.50 Q                
15. Corey Main (New Zealand)         1:57.51 Q                
16. Yakov-Yan Toumarkin (Israel)     1:57.58 Q                
17. Radoslaw Kawecki (Poland)        1:57.61                  
18. Robert Glinta (Romania)          1:57.91                  
19. Adam Telegdy (Hungary)           1:59.09                  
20. Rexford Tullius (Virgin Islands) 1:59.14                  
21. Danas Rapsys (Lithuania)         1:59.58                  
22. David Foeldhazi (Hungary)        1:59.69                  
22. Omar Pinzon (Colombia)           1:59.69                  
24. Apostolos Christou (Greece)      1:59.78                  
25. Mikita Tsmyh (Belarus)           2:00.96                  
26. Boris Kirillov (Azerbaijan)      2:05.01

