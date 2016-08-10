版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 01:32 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Men's 200m individual medley heats results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 200m individual medley heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
1.  Ryan Lochte (U.S.)               1 minute 57.38 seconds Q 
2.  Philip Heintz (Germany)          1:57.59 Q                
3.  Michael Phelps (U.S.)            1:58.41 Q                
4.  Henrique Rodrigues (Brazil)      1:58.56 Q                
5.  Thiago Pereira (Brazil)          1:58.63 Q                
6.  Kosuke Hagino (Japan)            1:58.79 Q                
7.  Hiromasa Fujimori (Japan)        1:58.88 Q                
8.  Wang Shun (China)                1:58.98 Q                
9.  Andreas Vazaios (Greece)         1:59.33 Q                
10. Simon Sjoedin (Sweden)           1:59.41 Q                
11. Dan Wallace (Britain)            1:59.44 Q                
12. Alexis Santos (Portugal)         1:59.67 Q                
12. Jeremy Desplanches (Switzerland) 1:59.67 Q                
12. Eduardo Solaeche (Spain)         1:59.67 Q                
15. Ieuan Lloyd (Britain)            1:59.74 Q                
16. Bradlee Ashby (New Zealand)      1:59.77 Q                
17. Gal Nevo (Israel)                1:59.80                  
18. Semen Makovich (Russia)          1:59.86                  
19. Diogo Carvalho (Portugal)        2:00.17                  
20. Travis Mahoney (Australia)       2:00.18                  
21. Raphael Stacchiotti (Luxembourg) 2:00.21                  
22. Hu Yixuan (China)                2:00.70                  
23. Emmanuel Vanluchene (Belgium)    2:01.36                  
24. Uvis Kalnins (Latvia)            2:02.34                  
25. Mohamed Hussein (Egypt)          2:02.36                  
26. Marko Blazevski (FYR Macedonia)  2:02.54                  
27. Ahmed Mathlouthi (Tunisia)       2:04.95                  
.   Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia) DNS                      
.   Federico Turrini (Italy)         DNS                      
.   David Verraszto (Hungary)        DNS

