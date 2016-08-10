Olympics-Swimming-Men's 200m individual medley heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 200m individual medley heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 1. Ryan Lochte (U.S.) 1 minute 57.38 seconds Q 2. Philip Heintz (Germany) 1:57.59 Q 3. Michael Phelps (U.S.) 1:58.41 Q 4. Henrique Rodrigues (Brazil) 1:58.56 Q 5. Thiago Pereira (Brazil) 1:58.63 Q 6. Kosuke Hagino (Japan) 1:58.79 Q 7. Hiromasa Fujimori (Japan) 1:58.88 Q 8. Wang Shun (China) 1:58.98 Q 9. Andreas Vazaios (Greece) 1:59.33 Q 10. Simon Sjoedin (Sweden) 1:59.41 Q 11. Dan Wallace (Britain) 1:59.44 Q 12. Alexis Santos (Portugal) 1:59.67 Q 12. Jeremy Desplanches (Switzerland) 1:59.67 Q 12. Eduardo Solaeche (Spain) 1:59.67 Q 15. Ieuan Lloyd (Britain) 1:59.74 Q 16. Bradlee Ashby (New Zealand) 1:59.77 Q 17. Gal Nevo (Israel) 1:59.80 18. Semen Makovich (Russia) 1:59.86 19. Diogo Carvalho (Portugal) 2:00.17 20. Travis Mahoney (Australia) 2:00.18 21. Raphael Stacchiotti (Luxembourg) 2:00.21 22. Hu Yixuan (China) 2:00.70 23. Emmanuel Vanluchene (Belgium) 2:01.36 24. Uvis Kalnins (Latvia) 2:02.34 25. Mohamed Hussein (Egypt) 2:02.36 26. Marko Blazevski (FYR Macedonia) 2:02.54 27. Ahmed Mathlouthi (Tunisia) 2:04.95 . Thomas Fraser-Holmes (Australia) DNS . Federico Turrini (Italy) DNS . David Verraszto (Hungary) DNS
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.