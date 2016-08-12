版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 09:13 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Men's 50m freestyle semifinal results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 50m freestyle semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
1.  Florent Manaudou (France)   21.32 seconds Q 
2.  Andrii Govorov (Ukraine)    21.46 Q         
2.  Anthony Ervin (U.S.)        21.46 Q         
4.  Nathan Adrian (U.S.)        21.47 Q         
5.  Benjamin Proud (Britain)    21.54 Q         
6.  Bruno Fratus (Brazil)       21.71 Q         
6.  Simonas Bilis (Lithuania)   21.71 Q         
8.  Brad Tandy (South Africa)   21.80 Q         
9.  Luca Dotto (Italy)          21.84           
10. Vladimir Morozov (Russia)   21.88           
11. Cameron McEvoy (Australia)  21.89           
12. Santo Condorelli (Canada)   21.97           
13. Kristian Gkolomeev (Greece) 21.98           
14. Norbert Trandafir (Romania) 21.99           
15. Italo Duarte (Brazil)       22.05           
16. Shinri Shioura (Japan)      22.18

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐