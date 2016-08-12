版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Men's 200m backstroke final results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 200m backstroke final result in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
1. Ryan Murphy (U.S.)         1 minute 53.62 seconds 
2. Mitch Larkin (Australia)   1:53.96                
3. Evgeny Rylov (Russia)      1:53.97                
4. Xu Jiayu (China)           1:55.16                
5. Jacob Pebley (U.S.)        1:55.52                
6. Li Guangyuan (China)       1:55.89                
7. Christian Diener (Germany) 1:56.27                
8. Ryosuke Irie (Japan)       1:56.36

