版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 10:13 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Men's 200m individual medley final results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 200m individual medley final result in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
1. Michael Phelps (U.S.)     1 minute 54.66 seconds 
2. Kosuke Hagino (Japan)     1:56.61                
3. Wang Shun (China)         1:57.05                
4. Hiromasa Fujimori (Japan) 1:57.21                
5. Ryan Lochte (U.S.)        1:57.47                
6. Philip Heintz (Germany)   1:57.48                
7. Thiago Pereira (Brazil)   1:58.02                
8. Dan Wallace (Britain)     1:58.54

