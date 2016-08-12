版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 10:57 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Men's 100m butterfly semifinal results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 100m butterfly semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
1.  Joseph Schooling (Singapore)  50.83 seconds Q 
2.  Chad Le Clos (South Africa)   51.43 Q         
3.  Li Zhuhao (China)             51.51 Q         
4.  Laszlo Cseh (Hungary)         51.57 Q         
5.  Michael Phelps (U.S.)         51.58 Q         
6.  Tom Shields (U.S.)            51.61 Q         
7.  Aleksandr Sadovnikov (Russia) 51.71 Q         
8.  Mehdy Metella (France)        51.73 Q         
9.  David Morgan (Australia)      51.75           
10. Konrad Czerniak (Poland)      51.80           
11. Piero Codia (Italy)           51.82           
12. Santo Condorelli (Canada)     51.83           
13. Grant Irvine (Australia)      51.87           
14. James Guy (Britain)           52.10           
15. Zheng Wen Quah (Singapore)    52.26           
16. Evgeny Koptelov (Russia)      52.50

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐