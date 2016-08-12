Olympics-Swimming-Men's 1500m freestyle heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 1500m freestyle heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 1. Gregorio Paltrinieri (Italy) 14 minutes 44.51 seconds Q 2. Connor Jaeger (U.S.) 14:45.74 Q 3. Jordan Wilimovsky (U.S.) 14:48.23 Q 4. Mack Horton (Australia) 14:48.47 Q 5. Gabriele Detti (Italy) 14:48.68 Q 6. Damien Joly (France) 14:48.90 Q 7. Ryan Cochrane (Canada) 14:53.44 Q 8. Henrik Christiansen (Norway) 14:55.40 Q 9. Jack McLoughlin (Australia) 14:56.02 10. Stephen Milne (Britain) 14:57.23 11. Ahmed Akram Abbas (Egypt) 14:58.37 12. Jan Micka (Czech Republic) 14:58.69 13. Ilya Druzhinin (Russia) 14:59.56 14. Yaroslav Potapov (Russia) 15:00.99 15. Mykhaylo Romanchuk (Ukraine) 15:01.35 16. Sun Yang (China) 15:01.97 17. Sergii Frolov (Ukraine) 15:04.61 18. Anton Ipsen (Denmark) 15:05.91 19. Gergely Gyurta (Hungary) 15:06.24 20. Qiu Ziao (China) 15:06.71 21. Oussama Mellouli (Tunisia) 15:07.78 22. Marcelo Acosta (El Salvador) 15:08.17 23. Esteban Enderica (Ecuador) 15:10.15 24. Marc Sanchez (Spain) 15:11.38 25. Ricardo Vargas (Mexico) 15:11.53 26. Antonio Arroyo (Spain) 15:12.61 27. Timothy Shuttleworth (Britain) 15:13.01 28. Wojciech Wojdak (Poland) 15:13.18 29. Brandon Almeida (Brazil) 15:14.73 30. Pal Joensen (Denmark) 15:18.49 31. Miguel Valente (Brazil) 15:22.57 32. Florian Wellbrock (Germany) 15:23.88 33. Mateusz Sawrymowicz (Poland) 15:26.33 34. Richard Nagy (Slovakia) 15:26.48 35. Kristof Rasovszky (Hungary) 15:29.36 36. Martin Bau (Slovenia) 15:29.95 37. Mihajlo Ceprkalo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 15:31.62 38. Matthew Hutchins (New Zealand) 15:32.60 39. Welson Sim (Malaysia) 15:32.63 40. Nicolas D'Oriano (France) 15:33.62 41. Matthew Meyer (South Africa) 15:36.22 42. Felix Auboeck (Austria) 15:36.24 43. Martin Naidich (Argentina) 15:39.93 44. Wesley Roberts (Cook Islands) 15:44.32 45. Felipe Tapia (Chile) 16:02.44 . Park Taehwan (Korea) DNS
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.