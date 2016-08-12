版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 02:30 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Men's 1500m freestyle heats results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 1500m freestyle heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Gregorio Paltrinieri (Italy)              14 minutes 44.51 seconds Q 
2.  Connor Jaeger (U.S.)                      14:45.74 Q                 
3.  Jordan Wilimovsky (U.S.)                  14:48.23 Q                 
4.  Mack Horton (Australia)                   14:48.47 Q                 
5.  Gabriele Detti (Italy)                    14:48.68 Q                 
6.  Damien Joly (France)                      14:48.90 Q                 
7.  Ryan Cochrane (Canada)                    14:53.44 Q                 
8.  Henrik Christiansen (Norway)              14:55.40 Q                 
9.  Jack McLoughlin (Australia)               14:56.02                   
10. Stephen Milne (Britain)                   14:57.23                   
11. Ahmed Akram Abbas (Egypt)                 14:58.37                   
12. Jan Micka (Czech Republic)                14:58.69                   
13. Ilya Druzhinin (Russia)                   14:59.56                   
14. Yaroslav Potapov (Russia)                 15:00.99                   
15. Mykhaylo Romanchuk (Ukraine)              15:01.35                   
16. Sun Yang (China)                          15:01.97                   
17. Sergii Frolov (Ukraine)                   15:04.61                   
18. Anton Ipsen (Denmark)                     15:05.91                   
19. Gergely Gyurta (Hungary)                  15:06.24                   
20. Qiu Ziao (China)                          15:06.71                   
21. Oussama Mellouli (Tunisia)                15:07.78                   
22. Marcelo Acosta (El Salvador)              15:08.17                   
23. Esteban Enderica (Ecuador)                15:10.15                   
24. Marc Sanchez (Spain)                      15:11.38                   
25. Ricardo Vargas (Mexico)                   15:11.53                   
26. Antonio Arroyo (Spain)                    15:12.61                   
27. Timothy Shuttleworth (Britain)            15:13.01                   
28. Wojciech Wojdak (Poland)                  15:13.18                   
29. Brandon Almeida (Brazil)                  15:14.73                   
30. Pal Joensen (Denmark)                     15:18.49                   
31. Miguel Valente (Brazil)                   15:22.57                   
32. Florian Wellbrock (Germany)               15:23.88                   
33. Mateusz Sawrymowicz (Poland)              15:26.33                   
34. Richard Nagy (Slovakia)                   15:26.48                   
35. Kristof Rasovszky (Hungary)               15:29.36                   
36. Martin Bau (Slovenia)                     15:29.95                   
37. Mihajlo Ceprkalo (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 15:31.62                   
38. Matthew Hutchins (New Zealand)            15:32.60                   
39. Welson Sim (Malaysia)                     15:32.63                   
40. Nicolas D'Oriano (France)                 15:33.62                   
41. Matthew Meyer (South Africa)              15:36.22                   
42. Felix Auboeck (Austria)                   15:36.24                   
43. Martin Naidich (Argentina)                15:39.93                   
44. Wesley Roberts (Cook Islands)             15:44.32                   
45. Felipe Tapia (Chile)                      16:02.44                   
.   Park Taehwan (Korea)                      DNS

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐