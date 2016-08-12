Olympics-Swimming-Men's 4 x 100m medley relay heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 4 x 100m medley relay heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 1. Britain Chris Walker-Hebborn/Adam Peaty/James Guy/Duncan Scott 3 minutes 30.47 seconds Q 2. U.S. David Plummer/Kevin Cordes/Tom Shields/Caeleb Dressel 3:31.83 Q 3. Japan Ryosuke Irie/Yasuhiro Koseki/Takuro Fujii/Katsumi Nakamura 3:32.33 Q 4. Australia Mitch Larkin/Jake Packard/David Morgan/Cameron McEvoy 3:32.57 Q 4. China Xu Jiayu/Li Xiang/Li Zhuhao/Ning Zetao 3:32.57 Q 6. Russia Grigory Tarasevich/Anton Chupkov/Evgeny Koptelov/Alexander Sukhorukov 3:32.95 Q 7. Brazil Guilherme Guido/Felipe Franca/Henrique Martins/Marcelo Chierighini 3:32.96 Q 8. Germany Jan-Philip Glania/Christian Vom Lehn/Steffen Deibler/Damian Wierling 3:33.67 Q 9. Hungary Gabor Balog/Daniel Gyurta/Bence Pulai/Richard Bohus 3:33.89 10. France Camille Lacourt/Theo Bussiere/Jeremy Stravius/Clement Mignon 3:34.47 11. Italy Simone Sabbioni/Andrea Toniato/Piero Codia/Luca Dotto 3:34.85 12. Poland Radoslaw Kawecki/Marcin Stolarski/Konrad Czerniak/Kacper Majchrzak 3:35.18 13. South Africa Christopher Reid/Cameron van der Burgh/Dylan Bosch/Devon Myles Brown 3:35.50 14. Lithuania Danas Rapsys/Giedrius Titenis/Deividas Margevicius/Simonas Bilis 3:35.90 15. Greece Apostolos Christou/Panagiotis Samilidis/Andreas Vazaios/Kristian Gkolomeev 3:36.75 16. Canada Javier Acevedo/Jason Block/Mack Darragh/Yuri Kisil 3:36.92
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.