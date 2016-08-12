版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 03:06 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Men's 4 x 100m medley relay heats results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 4 x 100m medley relay heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Britain
Chris Walker-Hebborn/Adam Peaty/James Guy/Duncan Scott                    3 minutes 30.47 seconds Q 
2.  U.S.
David Plummer/Kevin Cordes/Tom Shields/Caeleb Dressel                        3:31.83 Q                 
3.  Japan
Ryosuke Irie/Yasuhiro Koseki/Takuro Fujii/Katsumi Nakamura                  3:32.33 Q                 
4.  Australia
Mitch Larkin/Jake Packard/David Morgan/Cameron McEvoy                   3:32.57 Q                 
4.  China
Xu Jiayu/Li Xiang/Li Zhuhao/Ning Zetao                                      3:32.57 Q                 
6.  Russia
Grigory Tarasevich/Anton Chupkov/Evgeny Koptelov/Alexander Sukhorukov      3:32.95 Q                 
7.  Brazil
Guilherme Guido/Felipe Franca/Henrique Martins/Marcelo Chierighini         3:32.96 Q                 
8.  Germany
Jan-Philip Glania/Christian Vom Lehn/Steffen Deibler/Damian Wierling      3:33.67 Q                 
9.  Hungary
Gabor Balog/Daniel Gyurta/Bence Pulai/Richard Bohus                       3:33.89                   
10. France
Camille Lacourt/Theo Bussiere/Jeremy Stravius/Clement Mignon               3:34.47                   
11. Italy
Simone Sabbioni/Andrea Toniato/Piero Codia/Luca Dotto                       3:34.85                   
12. Poland
Radoslaw Kawecki/Marcin Stolarski/Konrad Czerniak/Kacper Majchrzak         3:35.18                   
13. South Africa
Christopher Reid/Cameron van der Burgh/Dylan Bosch/Devon Myles Brown 3:35.50                   
14. Lithuania
Danas Rapsys/Giedrius Titenis/Deividas Margevicius/Simonas Bilis        3:35.90                   
15. Greece
Apostolos Christou/Panagiotis Samilidis/Andreas Vazaios/Kristian Gkolomeev 3:36.75                   
16. Canada
Javier Acevedo/Jason Block/Mack Darragh/Yuri Kisil                         3:36.92

