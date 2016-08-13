版本:
2016年 8月 13日

Olympics-Swimming-Men's 100m butterfly final results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 100m butterfly final result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1. Joseph Schooling (Singapore)  50.39 seconds 
2. Michael Phelps (U.S.)         51.14         
2. Chad Le Clos (South Africa)   51.14         
2. Laszlo Cseh (Hungary)         51.14         
5. Li Zhuhao (China)             51.26         
6. Mehdy Metella (France)        51.58         
7. Tom Shields (U.S.)            51.73         
8. Aleksandr Sadovnikov (Russia) 51.84

