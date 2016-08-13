版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 09:52 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Men's 50m freestyle final results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 50m freestyle final result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1. Anthony Ervin (U.S.)      21.40 seconds 
2. Florent Manaudou (France) 21.41         
3. Nathan Adrian (U.S.)      21.49         
4. Benjamin Proud (Britain)  21.68         
5. Andrii Govorov (Ukraine)  21.74         
6. Bruno Fratus (Brazil)     21.79         
6. Brad Tandy (South Africa) 21.79         
8. Simonas Bilis (Lithuania) 22.08

