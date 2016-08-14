版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 09:28 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Men's 1500m freestyle final results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 1500m freestyle final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1. Gregorio Paltrinieri (Italy) 14 minutes 34.57 seconds 
2. Connor Jaeger (U.S.)         14:39.48                 
3. Gabriele Detti (Italy)       14:40.86                 
4. Jordan Wilimovsky (U.S.)     14:45.03                 
5. Mack Horton (Australia)      14:49.54                 
6. Ryan Cochrane (Canada)       14:49.61                 
7. Damien Joly (France)         14:52.73                 
8. Henrik Christiansen (Norway) 15:02.66

