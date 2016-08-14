Olympics-Swimming-Men's 4 x 100m medley relay final results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 4 x 100m medley relay final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. U.S. Ryan Murphy/Cody Miller/Michael Phelps/Nathan Adrian 3 minutes 27.95 seconds 2. Britain Chris Walker-Hebborn/Adam Peaty/James Guy/Duncan Scott 3:29.24 3. Australia Mitch Larkin/Jake Packard/David Morgan/Kyle Chalmers 3:29.93 4. Russia Evgeny Rylov/Anton Chupkov/Aleksandr Sadovnikov/Vladimir Morozov 3:31.30 5. Japan Ryosuke Irie/Yasuhiro Koseki/Takuro Fujii/Katsumi Nakamura 3:31.97 6. Brazil Guilherme Guido/Joao Gomes Jr/Henrique Martins/Marcelo Chierighini 3:32.84 7. Germany Jan-Philip Glania/Marco Koch/Steffen Deibler/Damian Wierling 3:33.50 . China Xu Jiayu/Li Xiang/Li Zhuhao/Ning Zetao DSQ
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.