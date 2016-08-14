版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日

Olympics-Swimming-Men's 4 x 100m medley relay final results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming men's 4 x 100m medley relay final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1. U.S.
Ryan Murphy/Cody Miller/Michael Phelps/Nathan Adrian                 3 minutes 27.95 seconds 
2. Britain
Chris Walker-Hebborn/Adam Peaty/James Guy/Duncan Scott            3:29.24                 
3. Australia
Mitch Larkin/Jake Packard/David Morgan/Kyle Chalmers            3:29.93                 
4. Russia
Evgeny Rylov/Anton Chupkov/Aleksandr Sadovnikov/Vladimir Morozov   3:31.30                 
5. Japan
Ryosuke Irie/Yasuhiro Koseki/Takuro Fujii/Katsumi Nakamura          3:31.97                 
6. Brazil
Guilherme Guido/Joao Gomes Jr/Henrique Martins/Marcelo Chierighini 3:32.84                 
7. Germany
Jan-Philip Glania/Marco Koch/Steffen Deibler/Damian Wierling      3:33.50                 
.  China
Xu Jiayu/Li Xiang/Li Zhuhao/Ning Zetao                              DSQ

