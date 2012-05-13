Olympics-Phelps unconcerned after being beaten for second successive day

May 12 Michael Phelps was given another reminder
of how far he has to go to get back to his best form when he was
beaten in one of his favourite events on Saturday.
Competing at the Charlotte Grand Prix, one of the final
lead-up events before next month's United States Olympic trials,
Phelps came second to China's Wu Peng in the 200 metres
butterfly.
His time of one minutes 56.87 seconds was more than five
seconds outside the world record he set at the 2009 world
championships in Rome.
The defeat came just a day after he finished second in the
200m freestyle, raising doubts about his fitness and form
leading into this year's London Olympics, which the American has
said will be his final event before he retires from swimming.
But Phelps, who has won 14 Olympic gold medals, including
eight from Beijing four years ago, said he was unconcerned about
his results because he was focussing on bigger things.
"I know this is not the Olympic trials, this is not the
Olympic Games. It's a stepping stone," he told reporters.
"I feel like these are little quizzes. They are like little
building blocks."
The U.S. Olympic trials will be held in Omaha, Nebraska,
starting in the last week of June.
Under the tough qualifying rules, only the top two swimmers
from that meet can represent the U.S. in individual events at
London.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)