Olympics-Phelps finds inspiration abounds in New York

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 8 For Michael Phelps,
inspiration comes in all different shapes and sizes.
On a whistle-stop visit to New York, for the global launch
of Head and Shoulders' "Wash In Confidence" campaign, the
world's most decorated Olympian found inspiration at two
unlikely places.
First, he witnessed the chaos and excitement of one million
people lining the sidewalks of New York City for a spectacular
ticker-tape parade celebrating the New York Giants' Super Bowl
win.
Then, the world's fastest swimmer visited a boys and girls
sports club in the Bronx that he supports through a foundation
he set up after he won eight gold medals at the Beijing
Olympics.
About a dozen kids from the Bronx, who train at the club's
modest 6-lane, 25-yard pool, got the chance to swim with Phelps
then quizzed the American on what got him to the top, from how
many laps he swims each day to what he eats and how many times
he shampoos his hair.
Overhead, the swimmer's parents and club staff, watched from
a small balcony, taking photographs and videoing his appearance.
For Phelps, the purpose of the program he runs is to teach
kids how to swim and inspire them to chase their goals. But the
benefits are mutual and Phelps finds inspiration from them as
well.
"I'm here to help these guys understand that anything is
possible," he told Reuters in an interview on the eve of the
Head and Shoulders' launch in downtown Manhattan.
"The most important thing is being to get that message
across, that anything you want to achieve, if you want it bad
enough, I think that's something a lot of people know but they
can't realize how real it is.
"If you put your heart and soul into a goal, something you
really do want to achieve then you really are going to
accomplish it. No matter what it is."
INSPIRED BY GIANTS
Though a devoted fan of the Baltimore Ravens, Phelps said he
had also drawn inspiration from seeing the Giants achieve
something many people considered impossible.
Against all odds, they won six consecutive games that would
have eliminated them from contention, culminating with Sunday's
21-17 heart-stopping Super Bowl win over the New England
Patriots, who beat the Ravens two weeks earlier to win the AFC
Championship.
"A lot of people were counting them out. It's the same thing
in any sport you do, you have to be ready at any given time and
the most prepared people always win," Phelps said.
"Anything can happen, nothing is ever taken for granted you
have to be ready and prepare yourself and still get up there and
go for it."
Phelps has been a National Football League fan all his life
and has had the chance to meet some of the game's greatest
players and said he was not surprised they share a lot of common
interests.
"The first time I met (Indianapolis Colts quarterback)
Peyton Manning all I wanted to talk about was football and all
he wanted to do was talk about swimming so it was kind of a cool
conversation," he said.
"I'm a diehard Ravens fan, and a diehard NFL fan, it's my
favorite time of the year. I watch every Sunday, I watch every
Monday. I'm glued to the TV during the Super Bowl and all the
championship games and it's the one big sport that I follow on
TV."
