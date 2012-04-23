Swimming-Monaco princess to host South African Olympic team

| DURBAN, April 23
DURBAN, April 23 Princess Charlene of Monaco
will host a two-week training camp for South Africa's swimming
team in the build-up to the London Olympics, officials said on
Monday.
As Charlene Wittstock, the princess swam for South Africa in
the 4x100 metres medley at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where her
team finished fifth.
Swimming South Africa (SSA) said its squad would go to
Monaco from July 7-22 in the final leg of preparations before
heading to the Games, which start on July 27.
"The team will be going into camp there," SSA president Jace
Naidoo told Reuters. "It was all finalised over the last few
days."
Princess Charlene would provide facilities for the team, as
well as meals and accommodation, with SSA and the South African
Sport Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) taking care
of the travel arrangements, officials said.
South Africa's Olympic swimming squad is expected to be
announced in mid-May and will spend time in Spain and Italy
before heading to Monaco.
