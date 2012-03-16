Olympics-Thorpe fails in 200m freestyle bid for London

ADELAIDE, March 16 Five-times Olympic
champion Ian Thorpe's bid to compete at the London Games
suffered a major blow on Friday when he failed to make the final
of the 200 metres freestyle at Australia's national swimming
trials in Adelaide.
Thorpe, who will also compete in the 100 freestyle at the
weekend, finished 12th fastest of the semi-finalists, outside
the top eight that will contest Saturday's final at the South
Australia Aquatic and Leisure Centre.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Alastair Himmer)
