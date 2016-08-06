Olympics-Swimming-Women's 100m butterfly heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 100m butterfly heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden) 56.26 seconds Q 2. Dana Vollmer (U.S.) 56.56 Q 3. Penelope Oleksiak (Canada) 56.73 Q 4. Kelsi Worrell (U.S.) 56.97 Q 5. Lu Ying (China) 57.08 Q 6. Jeanette Ottesen (Denmark) 57.15 Q 7. Chen Xinyi (China) 57.17 Q 8. Rikako Ikee (Japan) 57.27 Q 9. Emma McKeon (Australia) 57.33 Q 10. Liliana Szilagyi (Hungary) 57.70 Q 11. An Sehyeon (Korea) 57.80 Q 12. Farida Osman (Egypt) 57.83 Q 13. Kimberly Buys (Belgium) 57.91 Q 14. Dainara De Paula (Brazil) 57.92 Q 15. Natsumi Hoshi (Japan) 58.15 Q 15. Daiene Dias (Brazil) 58.15 Q 17. Madeline Groves (Australia) 58.17 18. Anna Ntountounaki (Greece) 58.27 18. Noemie Thomas (Canada) 58.27 20. Svetlana Chimrova (Russia) 58.41 21. Ilaria Bianchi (Italy) 58.48 22. Alexandra Wenk (Germany) 58.49 23. Kristel Vourna (Greece) 58.89 24. Marie Wattel (France) 58.90 25. Beryl Gastaldello (France) 58.93 26. Natalia Lovtsova (Russia) 59.19 27. Amit Ivry (Israel) 59.42 28. Lucie Svecena (Czech Republic) 59.45 28. Danielle Villars (Switzerland) 59.45 30. Katarina Listopadova (Slovakia) 59.57 31. Judit Ignacio (Spain) 59.61 32. Louise Hansson (Sweden) 59.73 33. Helena Gasson (New Zealand) 59.82 34. Darya Stepanyuk (Ukraine) 1:00.81 35. Ting Wen Quah (Singapore) 1:00.88 36. Amina Kajtaz (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 1:01.67 37. Marie Meza (Costa Rica) 1:02.01 38. Sotiria Neofytou (Cyprus) 1:02.91 39. Jannah Sonnenschein (Mozambique) 1:04.21 40. Dalia Torrez (Nicaragua) 1:05.81 41. Yusra Mardini (Refugee Olympic Team) 1:09.21 42. Oreoluwa Cherebin (Grenada) 1:10.40 43. Nooran Ba Matraf (Yemen) 1:11.16 44. Johanna Umurungi (Rwanda) 1:11.92 45. Nada Mohammed W S Arakji (Qatar) 1:18.86
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.