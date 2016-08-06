版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Women's 100m butterfly heats results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 100m butterfly heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden)             56.26 seconds Q 
2.  Dana Vollmer (U.S.)                   56.56 Q         
3.  Penelope Oleksiak (Canada)            56.73 Q         
4.  Kelsi Worrell (U.S.)                  56.97 Q         
5.  Lu Ying (China)                       57.08 Q         
6.  Jeanette Ottesen (Denmark)            57.15 Q         
7.  Chen Xinyi (China)                    57.17 Q         
8.  Rikako Ikee (Japan)                   57.27 Q         
9.  Emma McKeon (Australia)               57.33 Q         
10. Liliana Szilagyi (Hungary)            57.70 Q         
11. An Sehyeon (Korea)                    57.80 Q         
12. Farida Osman (Egypt)                  57.83 Q         
13. Kimberly Buys (Belgium)               57.91 Q         
14. Dainara De Paula (Brazil)             57.92 Q         
15. Natsumi Hoshi (Japan)                 58.15 Q         
15. Daiene Dias (Brazil)                  58.15 Q         
17. Madeline Groves (Australia)           58.17           
18. Anna Ntountounaki (Greece)            58.27           
18. Noemie Thomas (Canada)                58.27           
20. Svetlana Chimrova (Russia)            58.41           
21. Ilaria Bianchi (Italy)                58.48           
22. Alexandra Wenk (Germany)              58.49           
23. Kristel Vourna (Greece)               58.89           
24. Marie Wattel (France)                 58.90           
25. Beryl Gastaldello (France)            58.93           
26. Natalia Lovtsova (Russia)             59.19           
27. Amit Ivry (Israel)                    59.42           
28. Lucie Svecena (Czech Republic)        59.45           
28. Danielle Villars (Switzerland)        59.45           
30. Katarina Listopadova (Slovakia)       59.57           
31. Judit Ignacio (Spain)                 59.61           
32. Louise Hansson (Sweden)               59.73           
33. Helena Gasson (New Zealand)           59.82           
34. Darya Stepanyuk (Ukraine)             1:00.81         
35. Ting Wen Quah (Singapore)             1:00.88         
36. Amina Kajtaz (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 1:01.67         
37. Marie Meza (Costa Rica)               1:02.01         
38. Sotiria Neofytou (Cyprus)             1:02.91         
39. Jannah Sonnenschein (Mozambique)      1:04.21         
40. Dalia Torrez (Nicaragua)              1:05.81         
41. Yusra Mardini (Refugee Olympic Team)  1:09.21         
42. Oreoluwa Cherebin (Grenada)           1:10.40         
43. Nooran Ba Matraf (Yemen)              1:11.16         
44. Johanna Umurungi (Rwanda)             1:11.92         
45. Nada Mohammed W S Arakji (Qatar)      1:18.86

