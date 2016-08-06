Olympics-Swimming-Women's 400m individual medley heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 400m individual medley heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. Katinka Hosszu (Hungary) 4 minutes 28.58 seconds Q 2. Mireia Belmonte (Spain) 4:32.75 Q 3. Maya DiRado (U.S.) 4:33.50 Q 4. Hannah Miley (Britain) 4:33.74 Q 5. Aimee Willmott (Britain) 4:34.08 Q 6. Elizabeth Beisel (U.S.) 4:34.38 Q 7. Sakiko Shimizu (Japan) 4:34.66 Q 8. Emily Overholt (Canada) 4:36.54 Q 9. Thi Anh Vien Nguyen (Vietnam) 4:36.85 10. Miho Takahashi (Japan) 4:37.33 10. Keryn McMaster (Australia) 4:37.33 12. Sydney Pickrem (Canada) 4:38.06 13. Zsuzsanna Jakabos (Hungary) 4:38.52 14. Barbora Zavadova (Czech Republic) 4:38.53 15. Joanna Maranhao (Brazil) 4:38.88 16. Blair Evans (Australia) 4:38.91 17. Matea Samardzic (Croatia) 4:39.41 18. Viktoriya Zeynep Gunes (Turkey) 4:41.79 19. Maria Vilas (Spain) 4:42.52 20. Anja Crevar (Serbia) 4:43.19 21. Franziska Hentke (Germany) 4:43.32 22. Lara Grangeon (France) 4:43.98 23. Fantine Lesaffre (France) 4:44.47 24. Martina Van Berkel (Switzerland) 4:45.12 25. Tanja Kylliaeinen (Finland) 4:45.33 26. Luisa Trombetti (Italy) 4:45.52 27. Ye Shiwen (China) 4:45.86 28. Victoria Kaminskaya (Portugal) 4:46.03 29. Joerdis Steinegger (Austria) 4:47.84 30. Sara Franceschi (Italy) 4:48.48 31. Virginia Bardach (Argentina) 4:49.69 32. Zhou Min (China) 4:50.38 33. Ranohon Amanova (Uzbekistan) 4:52.15
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.