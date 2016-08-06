版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Women's 400m individual medley heats results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 400m individual medley heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Katinka Hosszu (Hungary)          4 minutes 28.58 seconds Q 
2.  Mireia Belmonte (Spain)           4:32.75 Q                 
3.  Maya DiRado (U.S.)                4:33.50 Q                 
4.  Hannah Miley (Britain)            4:33.74 Q                 
5.  Aimee Willmott (Britain)          4:34.08 Q                 
6.  Elizabeth Beisel (U.S.)           4:34.38 Q                 
7.  Sakiko Shimizu (Japan)            4:34.66 Q                 
8.  Emily Overholt (Canada)           4:36.54 Q                 
9.  Thi Anh Vien Nguyen (Vietnam)     4:36.85                   
10. Miho Takahashi (Japan)            4:37.33                   
10. Keryn McMaster (Australia)        4:37.33                   
12. Sydney Pickrem (Canada)           4:38.06                   
13. Zsuzsanna Jakabos (Hungary)       4:38.52                   
14. Barbora Zavadova (Czech Republic) 4:38.53                   
15. Joanna Maranhao (Brazil)          4:38.88                   
16. Blair Evans (Australia)           4:38.91                   
17. Matea Samardzic (Croatia)         4:39.41                   
18. Viktoriya Zeynep Gunes (Turkey)   4:41.79                   
19. Maria Vilas (Spain)               4:42.52                   
20. Anja Crevar (Serbia)              4:43.19                   
21. Franziska Hentke (Germany)        4:43.32                   
22. Lara Grangeon (France)            4:43.98                   
23. Fantine Lesaffre (France)         4:44.47                   
24. Martina Van Berkel (Switzerland)  4:45.12                   
25. Tanja Kylliaeinen (Finland)       4:45.33                   
26. Luisa Trombetti (Italy)           4:45.52                   
27. Ye Shiwen (China)                 4:45.86                   
28. Victoria Kaminskaya (Portugal)    4:46.03                   
29. Joerdis Steinegger (Austria)      4:47.84                   
30. Sara Franceschi (Italy)           4:48.48                   
31. Virginia Bardach (Argentina)      4:49.69                   
32. Zhou Min (China)                  4:50.38                   
33. Ranohon Amanova (Uzbekistan)      4:52.15

