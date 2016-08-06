Olympics-Swimming-Women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. Australia Madison Wilson/Brittany Elmslie/Bronte Campbell/Cate Campbell 3 minutes 32.39 seconds Q 2. U.S. Amanda Weir/Lia Neal/Allison Schmitt/Katie Ledecky 3:33.59 Q 3. Canada Sandrine Mainville/Chantal VanLandeghem/Michelle Williams/Taylor Ruck 3:33.84 Q 4. Italy Erika Ferraioli/Silvia Di Pietro/Aglaia Pezzato/Federica Pellegrini 3:35.90 Q 5. Netherlands Inge Dekker/Marrit Steenbergen/Maud van der Meer/Femke Heemskerk 3:35.94 Q 6. Sweden Michelle Coleman/Louise Hansson/Ida Lindborg/Sarah Sjoestroem 3:36.42 Q 7. Japan Miki Uchida/Rikako Ikee/Misaki Yamaguchi/Yayoi Matsumoto 3:36.74 Q 8. France Beryl Gastaldello/Charlotte Bonnet/Mathilde Cini/Anna Santamans 3:36.85 Q 9. China Zhu Menghui/Sun Meichen/Tang Yi/Shen Duo 3:37.25 10. Russia Veronika Popova/Victoria Andreeva/Rozaliya Nasretdinova/Natalia Lovtsova 3:37.68 11. Brazil Larissa Oliveira/Etiene Medeiros/Dainara De Paula/Manuella Lyrio 3:39.40 12. Denmark Pernille Blume/Julie Kepp Jensen/Sarah Bro/Mie Nielsen 3:39.45 13. Spain Fatima Gallardo/Marta Gonzalez/Patricia Castro/Melanie Costa 3:40.46 14. Switzerland Maria Ugolkova/Sasha Touretski/Danielle Villars/Noemi Girardet 3:41.02 15. Poland Katarzyna Wilk/Alicja Tchorz/Aleksandra Urbanczyk-Olejarczyk/Anna Dowgiert 3:41.43 16. Israel Keren Siebner/Zohar Shikler/Amit Ivry/Andrea Murez 3:41.97
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.