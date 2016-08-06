版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay heats results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Australia
Madison Wilson/Brittany Elmslie/Bronte Campbell/Cate Campbell           3 minutes 32.39 seconds Q 
2.  U.S.
Amanda Weir/Lia Neal/Allison Schmitt/Katie Ledecky                           3:33.59 Q                 
3.  Canada
Sandrine Mainville/Chantal VanLandeghem/Michelle Williams/Taylor Ruck      3:33.84 Q                 
4.  Italy
Erika Ferraioli/Silvia Di Pietro/Aglaia Pezzato/Federica Pellegrini         3:35.90 Q                 
5.  Netherlands
Inge Dekker/Marrit Steenbergen/Maud van der Meer/Femke Heemskerk      3:35.94 Q                 
6.  Sweden
Michelle Coleman/Louise Hansson/Ida Lindborg/Sarah Sjoestroem              3:36.42 Q                 
7.  Japan
Miki Uchida/Rikako Ikee/Misaki Yamaguchi/Yayoi Matsumoto                    3:36.74 Q                 
8.  France
Beryl Gastaldello/Charlotte Bonnet/Mathilde Cini/Anna Santamans            3:36.85 Q                 
9.  China
Zhu Menghui/Sun Meichen/Tang Yi/Shen Duo                                    3:37.25                   
10. Russia
Veronika Popova/Victoria Andreeva/Rozaliya Nasretdinova/Natalia Lovtsova   3:37.68                   
11. Brazil
Larissa Oliveira/Etiene Medeiros/Dainara De Paula/Manuella Lyrio           3:39.40                   
12. Denmark
Pernille Blume/Julie Kepp Jensen/Sarah Bro/Mie Nielsen                    3:39.45                   
13. Spain
Fatima Gallardo/Marta Gonzalez/Patricia Castro/Melanie Costa                3:40.46                   
14. Switzerland
Maria Ugolkova/Sasha Touretski/Danielle Villars/Noemi Girardet        3:41.02                   
15. Poland
Katarzyna Wilk/Alicja Tchorz/Aleksandra Urbanczyk-Olejarczyk/Anna Dowgiert 3:41.43                   
16. Israel
Keren Siebner/Zohar Shikler/Amit Ivry/Andrea Murez                         3:41.97

