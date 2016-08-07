版本:
2016年 8月 7日

Olympics-Swimming-Women's 400m individual medley final results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 400m individual medley final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1. Katinka Hosszu (Hungary) 4 minutes 26.36 seconds WR 
2. Maya DiRado (U.S.)       4:31.15                    
3. Mireia Belmonte (Spain)  4:32.39                    
4. Hannah Miley (Britain)   4:32.54                    
5. Emily Overholt (Canada)  4:34.70                    
6. Elizabeth Beisel (U.S.)  4:34.98                    
7. Aimee Willmott (Britain) 4:35.04                    
8. Sakiko Shimizu (Japan)   4:38.06

