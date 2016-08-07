版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 10:10 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Women's 100m butterfly semifinal results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 100m butterfly semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden)  55.84 seconds Q 
2.  Emma McKeon (Australia)    56.81 Q         
3.  Rikako Ikee (Japan)        57.05 Q         
4.  Dana Vollmer (U.S.)        57.06 Q         
5.  Penelope Oleksiak (Canada) 57.10 Q         
6.  Lu Ying (China)            57.15 Q         
7.  Jeanette Ottesen (Denmark) 57.47 Q         
8.  Chen Xinyi (China)         57.51 Q         
9.  Kelsi Worrell (U.S.)       57.54           
10. An Sehyeon (Korea)         57.95           
11. Natsumi Hoshi (Japan)      58.03           
12. Farida Osman (Egypt)       58.26           
13. Liliana Szilagyi (Hungary) 58.31           
14. Daiene Dias (Brazil)       58.52           
15. Kimberly Buys (Belgium)    58.63           
16. Dainara De Paula (Brazil)  58.65

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐