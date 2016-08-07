Olympics-Swimming-Women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay final results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. Australia Emma McKeon/Brittany Elmslie/Bronte Campbell/Cate Campbell 3 minutes 30.65 seconds WR 2. U.S. Simone Manuel/Abbey Weitzeil/Dana Vollmer/Katie Ledecky 3:31.89 3. Canada Sandrine Mainville/Chantal VanLandeghem/Taylor Ruck/Penelope Oleksiak 3:32.89 4. Netherlands Marrit Steenbergen/Femke Heemskerk/Inge Dekker/Ranomi Kromowidjojo 3:33.81 5. Sweden Michelle Coleman/Sarah Sjoestroem/Ida Marko-Varga/Louise Hansson 3:35.90 6. Italy Erika Ferraioli/Silvia Di Pietro/Aglaia Pezzato/Federica Pellegrini 3:36.78 7. France Beryl Gastaldello/Charlotte Bonnet/Mathilde Cini/Anna Santamans 3:37.45 8. Japan Miki Uchida/Rikako Ikee/Misaki Yamaguchi/Yayoi Matsumoto 3:37.78
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.