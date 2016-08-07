版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay final results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 4 x 100m freestyle relay final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1. Australia
Emma McKeon/Brittany Elmslie/Bronte Campbell/Cate Campbell           3 minutes 30.65 seconds WR 
2. U.S.
Simone Manuel/Abbey Weitzeil/Dana Vollmer/Katie Ledecky                   3:31.89                    
3. Canada
Sandrine Mainville/Chantal VanLandeghem/Taylor Ruck/Penelope Oleksiak   3:32.89                    
4. Netherlands
Marrit Steenbergen/Femke Heemskerk/Inge Dekker/Ranomi Kromowidjojo 3:33.81                    
5. Sweden
Michelle Coleman/Sarah Sjoestroem/Ida Marko-Varga/Louise Hansson        3:35.90                    
6. Italy
Erika Ferraioli/Silvia Di Pietro/Aglaia Pezzato/Federica Pellegrini      3:36.78                    
7. France
Beryl Gastaldello/Charlotte Bonnet/Mathilde Cini/Anna Santamans         3:37.45                    
8. Japan
Miki Uchida/Rikako Ikee/Misaki Yamaguchi/Yayoi Matsumoto                 3:37.78

