Olympics-Swimming-Women's 100m backstroke heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 100m backstroke heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 1. Kathleen Baker (U.S.) 58.84 seconds Q 2. Emily Seebohm (Australia) 58.99 Q 3. Kylie Masse (Canada) 59.07 Q 4. Mie Nielsen (Denmark) 59.13 Q 4. Katinka Hosszu (Hungary) 59.13 Q 6. Olivia Smoliga (U.S.) 59.60 Q 7. Georgia Davies (Britain) 59.86 Q 8. Madison Wilson (Australia) 59.92 Q 9. Fu Yuanhui (China) 1:00.02 Q 10. Anastasiia Fesikova (Russia) 1:00.04 Q 11. Kirsty Coventry (Zimbabwe) 1:00.13 Q 12. Dominique Bouchard (Canada) 1:00.18 Q 13. Matea Samardzic (Croatia) 1:00.46 Q 14. Wang Xueer (China) 1:00.59 Q 15. Duane Da Rocha (Spain) 1:00.87 Q 16. Eyglo Gustafsdottir (Iceland) 1:00.89 Q 17. Simona Baumrtova (Czech Republic) 1:01.08 18. Kira Toussaint (Netherlands) 1:01.17 19. Claudia Lau (Hong Kong, China) 1:01.27 20. Yekaterina Rudenko (Kazakhstan) 1:01.28 21. Alicja Tchorz (Poland) 1:01.31 22. Katarina Listopadova (Slovakia) 1:01.43 23. Daria K Ustinova (Russia) 1:01.45 24. Mimosa Jallow (Finland) 1:01.58 25. Etiene Medeiros (Brazil) 1:01.70 26. Natsumi Sakai (Japan) 1:01.74 27. Alexus Laird (Seychelles) 1:03.33 28. Kimiko Raheem (Sri Lanka) 1:04.21 29. Lara Butler (Cayman Islands) 1:04.98 30. Caylee Watson (Virgin Islands) 1:07.19 31. Gaurika Singh (Nepal) 1:08.45 32. Evelina Afoa (Samoa) 1:08.74 33. Talisa Lanoe (Kenya) 1:10.02 34. Rita Zeqiri (Kosovo) 1:12.31
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.