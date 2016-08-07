版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 00:20 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Women's 100m backstroke heats results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 100m backstroke heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Kathleen Baker (U.S.)             58.84 seconds Q 
2.  Emily Seebohm (Australia)         58.99 Q         
3.  Kylie Masse (Canada)              59.07 Q         
4.  Mie Nielsen (Denmark)             59.13 Q         
4.  Katinka Hosszu (Hungary)          59.13 Q         
6.  Olivia Smoliga (U.S.)             59.60 Q         
7.  Georgia Davies (Britain)          59.86 Q         
8.  Madison Wilson (Australia)        59.92 Q         
9.  Fu Yuanhui (China)                1:00.02 Q       
10. Anastasiia Fesikova (Russia)      1:00.04 Q       
11. Kirsty Coventry (Zimbabwe)        1:00.13 Q       
12. Dominique Bouchard (Canada)       1:00.18 Q       
13. Matea Samardzic (Croatia)         1:00.46 Q       
14. Wang Xueer (China)                1:00.59 Q       
15. Duane Da Rocha (Spain)            1:00.87 Q       
16. Eyglo Gustafsdottir (Iceland)     1:00.89 Q       
17. Simona Baumrtova (Czech Republic) 1:01.08         
18. Kira Toussaint (Netherlands)      1:01.17         
19. Claudia Lau (Hong Kong, China)    1:01.27         
20. Yekaterina Rudenko (Kazakhstan)   1:01.28         
21. Alicja Tchorz (Poland)            1:01.31         
22. Katarina Listopadova (Slovakia)   1:01.43         
23. Daria K Ustinova (Russia)         1:01.45         
24. Mimosa Jallow (Finland)           1:01.58         
25. Etiene Medeiros (Brazil)          1:01.70         
26. Natsumi Sakai (Japan)             1:01.74         
27. Alexus Laird (Seychelles)         1:03.33         
28. Kimiko Raheem (Sri Lanka)         1:04.21         
29. Lara Butler (Cayman Islands)      1:04.98         
30. Caylee Watson (Virgin Islands)    1:07.19         
31. Gaurika Singh (Nepal)             1:08.45         
32. Evelina Afoa (Samoa)              1:08.74         
33. Talisa Lanoe (Kenya)              1:10.02         
34. Rita Zeqiri (Kosovo)              1:12.31

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐