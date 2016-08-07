Olympics-Swimming-Women's 100m breaststroke heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 100m breaststroke heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 1. Lilly King (U.S.) 1 minute 5.78 seconds Q 2. Yuliya Efimova (Russia) 1:05.79 Q 3. Katie Meili (U.S.) 1:06.00 Q 4. Ruta Meilutyte (Lithuania) 1:06.35 Q 5. Shi Jinglin (China) 1:06.55 Q 6. Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark) 1:06.58 Q 7. Alia Atkinson (Jamaica) 1:06.72 Q 8. Taylor McKeown (Australia) 1:06.73 Q 9. Hilda Luthersdottir (Iceland) 1:06.81 Q 10. Jennie Johansson (Sweden) 1:06.84 Q 11. Rachel Nicol (Canada) 1:06.85 Q 12. Chloe Tutton (Britain) 1:06.88 Q 13. Satomi Suzuki (Japan) 1:06.99 Q 14. Jessica Vall (Spain) 1:07.07 Q 15. Viktoriya Zeynep Gunes (Turkey) 1:07.14 Q 16. Arianna Castiglioni (Italy) 1:07.32 Q 17. Jenna Laukkanen (Finland) 1:07.35 18. Kierra Smith (Canada) 1:07.41 19. Martina Carraro (Italy) 1:07.56 20. Fiona Doyle (Ireland) 1:07.58 21. Zhang Xinyu (China) 1:07.59 22. Molly Renshaw (Britain) 1:07.92 23. Georgia Bohl (Australia) 1:07.96 24. Anna Sztankovics (Hungary) 1:08.06 25. Martina Moravcikova (Czech Republic) 1:08.50 26. Sophie Hansson (Sweden) 1:08.67 27. Fanny Lecluyse (Belgium) 1:08.80 28. Daria Chikunova (Russia) 1:09.12 29. Amit Ivry (Israel) 1:09.42 30. Maria Romanjuk (Estonia) 1:09.49 31. Yvette Kong (Hong Kong, China) 1:09.56 32. Jinq-En Phee (Malaysia) 1:10.22 33. Daria Talanova (Kyrgyzstan) 1:10.94 34. Tjasa Vozel (Slovenia) 1:11.15 35. Tatiana Chisca (Moldova) 1:11.37 36. Evita Leter (Suriname) 1:14.96 37. Pilar Shimizu (Guam) 1:16.65 38. Shne Joachim (St. Vincent and the Grenadines) 1:17.37 39. Jamila Lunkuse (Uganda) 1:19.64 40. Darya Semyonova (Turkmenistan) 1:19.84 41. Racheal Tonjor (Nigeria) 1:21.43 42. Teona Bostashvili (Georgia) 1:22.91 43. Daniah Hagul (Libya) 1:25.47 . Kanako Watanabe (Japan) DSQ
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.