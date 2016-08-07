版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Women's 100m breaststroke heats results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 100m breaststroke heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Lilly King (U.S.)                             1 minute 5.78 seconds Q 
2.  Yuliya Efimova (Russia)                       1:05.79 Q               
3.  Katie Meili (U.S.)                            1:06.00 Q               
4.  Ruta Meilutyte (Lithuania)                    1:06.35 Q               
5.  Shi Jinglin (China)                           1:06.55 Q               
6.  Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark)               1:06.58 Q               
7.  Alia Atkinson (Jamaica)                       1:06.72 Q               
8.  Taylor McKeown (Australia)                    1:06.73 Q               
9.  Hilda Luthersdottir (Iceland)                 1:06.81 Q               
10. Jennie Johansson (Sweden)                     1:06.84 Q               
11. Rachel Nicol (Canada)                         1:06.85 Q               
12. Chloe Tutton (Britain)                        1:06.88 Q               
13. Satomi Suzuki (Japan)                         1:06.99 Q               
14. Jessica Vall (Spain)                          1:07.07 Q               
15. Viktoriya Zeynep Gunes (Turkey)               1:07.14 Q               
16. Arianna Castiglioni (Italy)                   1:07.32 Q               
17. Jenna Laukkanen (Finland)                     1:07.35                 
18. Kierra Smith (Canada)                         1:07.41                 
19. Martina Carraro (Italy)                       1:07.56                 
20. Fiona Doyle (Ireland)                         1:07.58                 
21. Zhang Xinyu (China)                           1:07.59                 
22. Molly Renshaw (Britain)                       1:07.92                 
23. Georgia Bohl (Australia)                      1:07.96                 
24. Anna Sztankovics (Hungary)                    1:08.06                 
25. Martina Moravcikova (Czech Republic)          1:08.50                 
26. Sophie Hansson (Sweden)                       1:08.67                 
27. Fanny Lecluyse (Belgium)                      1:08.80                 
28. Daria Chikunova (Russia)                      1:09.12                 
29. Amit Ivry (Israel)                            1:09.42                 
30. Maria Romanjuk (Estonia)                      1:09.49                 
31. Yvette Kong (Hong Kong, China)                1:09.56                 
32. Jinq-En Phee (Malaysia)                       1:10.22                 
33. Daria Talanova (Kyrgyzstan)                   1:10.94                 
34. Tjasa Vozel (Slovenia)                        1:11.15                 
35. Tatiana Chisca (Moldova)                      1:11.37                 
36. Evita Leter (Suriname)                        1:14.96                 
37. Pilar Shimizu (Guam)                          1:16.65                 
38. Shne Joachim (St. Vincent and the Grenadines) 1:17.37                 
39. Jamila Lunkuse (Uganda)                       1:19.64                 
40. Darya Semyonova (Turkmenistan)                1:19.84                 
41. Racheal Tonjor (Nigeria)                      1:21.43                 
42. Teona Bostashvili (Georgia)                   1:22.91                 
43. Daniah Hagul (Libya)                          1:25.47                 
.   Kanako Watanabe (Japan)                       DSQ

