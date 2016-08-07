版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Women's 400m freestyle heats results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 400m freestyle heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Katie Ledecky (U.S.)                3 minutes 58.71 seconds Q 
2.  Jazmin Carlin (Britain)             4:02.83 Q                 
3.  Leah Smith (U.S.)                   4:03.39 Q                 
4.  Coralie Balmy (France)              4:03.40 Q                 
5.  Brittany MacLean (Canada)           4:03.43 Q                 
6.  Jessica Ashwood (Australia)         4:03.58 Q                 
7.  Boglarka Kapas (Hungary)            4:04.11 Q                 
8.  Tamsin Cook (Australia)             4:04.36 Q                 
9.  Zhang Yuhan (China)                 4:06.30                   
10. Sarah Koehler (Germany)             4:06.55                   
11. Lotte Friis (Denmark)               4:07.13                   
12. Chihiro Igarashi (Japan)            4:07.52                   
13. Joanna Evans (Bahamas)              4:07.60                   
14. Lauren Boyle (New Zealand)          4:07.90                   
15. Mireia Belmonte (Spain)             4:08.12                   
16. Andreina Pinto (Venezuela)          4:08.34                   
17. Melanie Costa (Spain)               4:08.96                   
18. Anja Klinar (Slovenia)              4:09.07                   
19. Sharon van Rouwendaal (Netherlands) 4:11.44                   
20. Arina Openysheva (Russia)           4:11.83                   
21. Ajna Kesely (Hungary)               4:12.40                   
22. Alice Mizzau (Italy)                4:14.20                   
23. Katarina Simonovic (Serbia)         4:15.57                   
24. Kristel Koebrich (Chile)            4:16.07                   
25. Emily Overholt (Canada)             4:16.24                   
26. Thi Anh Vien Nguyen (Vietnam)       4:16.32                   
27. Diletta Carli (Italy)               4:17.15                   
28. Cao Yue (China)                     4:19.57                   
29. Valerie Gruest (Guatemala)          4:19.58                   
30. Lani Cabrera (Barbados)             4:28.95                   
31. Gabriella Doueihy (Lebanon)         4:31.21                   
32. Rebeca Quinteros (El Salvador)      4:52.11

