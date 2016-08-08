版本:
中国
2016年 8月 8日 星期一

Olympics-Swimming-Women's 100m butterfly final results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 100m butterfly final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1. Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden)  55.48 seconds WR 
2. Penelope Oleksiak (Canada) 56.46            
3. Dana Vollmer (U.S.)        56.63            
4. Chen Xinyi (China)         56.72            
5. Lu Ying (China)            56.76            
6. Rikako Ikee (Japan)        56.86            
7. Emma McKeon (Australia)    57.05            
8. Jeanette Ottesen (Denmark) 57.17

