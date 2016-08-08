版本:
中国
2016年 8月 8日 星期一 09:40 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Women's 100m breaststroke semifinal results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 100m breaststroke semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Lilly King (U.S.)               1 minute 5.70 seconds Q 
2.  Yuliya Efimova (Russia)         1:05.72 Q               
3.  Shi Jinglin (China)             1:06.31 Q               
4.  Ruta Meilutyte (Lithuania)      1:06.44 Q               
5.  Katie Meili (U.S.)              1:06.52 Q               
5.  Alia Atkinson (Jamaica)         1:06.52 Q               
7.  Hilda Luthersdottir (Iceland)   1:06.71 Q               
8.  Rachel Nicol (Canada)           1:06.73 Q               
9.  Jennie Johansson (Sweden)       1:07.06                 
10. Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark) 1:07.07                 
11. Taylor McKeown (Australia)      1:07.12                 
12. Satomi Suzuki (Japan)           1:07.18                 
13. Chloe Tutton (Britain)          1:07.29                 
14. Viktoriya Zeynep Gunes (Turkey) 1:07.41                 
15. Kanako Watanabe (Japan)         1:07.43                 
16. Jessica Vall (Spain)            1:07.55

