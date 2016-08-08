版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Women's 400m freestyle final results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 400m freestyle final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1. Katie Ledecky (U.S.)        3 minutes 56.46 seconds WR 
2. Jazmin Carlin (Britain)     4:01.23                    
3. Leah Smith (U.S.)           4:01.92                    
4. Boglarka Kapas (Hungary)    4:02.37                    
5. Brittany MacLean (Canada)   4:04.69                    
6. Tamsin Cook (Australia)     4:05.30                    
7. Jessica Ashwood (Australia) 4:05.68                    
8. Coralie Balmy (France)      4:06.98

