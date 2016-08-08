版本:
2016年 8月 8日 星期一 10:47 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Women's 100m backstroke semifinal results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 100m backstroke semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Kathleen Baker (U.S.)         58.84 seconds Q 
2.  Katinka Hosszu (Hungary)      58.94 Q         
3.  Fu Yuanhui (China)            58.95 Q         
4.  Madison Wilson (Australia)    59.03 Q         
5.  Kylie Masse (Canada)          59.06 Q         
6.  Mie Nielsen (Denmark)         59.18 Q         
7.  Emily Seebohm (Australia)     59.32 Q         
8.  Olivia Smoliga (U.S.)         59.35 Q         
9.  Anastasiia Fesikova (Russia)  59.68           
10. Georgia Davies (Britain)      59.85           
11. Kirsty Coventry (Zimbabwe)    1:00.26         
12. Dominique Bouchard (Canada)   1:00.54         
13. Matea Samardzic (Croatia)     1:00.60         
14. Eyglo Gustafsdottir (Iceland) 1:00.65         
15. Duane Da Rocha (Spain)        1:00.85         
16. Wang Xueer (China)            1:01.44

