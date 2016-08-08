版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 00:33 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Women's 200m freestyle heats results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 200m freestyle heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  Katie Ledecky (U.S.)                  1 minute 55.01 seconds Q 
2.  Emma McKeon (Australia)               1:55.80 Q                
3.  Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden)             1:56.11 Q                
4.  Charlotte Bonnet (France)             1:56.26 Q                
5.  Federica Pellegrini (Italy)           1:56.37 Q                
6.  Shen Duo (China)                      1:56.52 Q                
7.  Michelle Coleman (Sweden)             1:56.54 Q                
8.  Ai Yanhan (China)                     1:56.77 Q                
9.  Siobhan Haughey (Hong Kong, China)    1:56.91 Q                
10. Bronte Barratt (Australia)            1:56.93 Q                
11. Veronika Popova (Russia)              1:57.08 Q                
12. Missy Franklin (U.S.)                 1:57.12 Q                
13. Katerine Savard (Canada)              1:57.15 Q                
14. Manuella Lyrio (Brazil)               1:57.28 Q                
15. Femke Heemskerk (Netherlands)         1:57.68 Q                
16. Brittany MacLean (Canada)             1:57.74 Q                
17. Chihiro Igarashi (Japan)              1:57.88                  
18. Arina Openysheva (Russia)             1:58.05                  
19. Melanie Costa (Spain)                 1:58.19                  
20. Annika Bruhn (Germany)                1:58.48                  
21. Rikako Ikee (Japan)                   1:58.49                  
22. Nina Rangelova (Bulgaria)             1:58.57                  
23. Coralie Balmy (France)                1:58.83                  
24. Alice Mizzau (Italy)                  1:59.16                  
25. Ajna Kesely (Hungary)                 1:59.20                  
26. Robin Neumann (Netherlands)           1:59.23                  
27. Georgia Coates (Britain)              1:59.33                  
28. Evelyn Verraszto (Hungary)            1:59.44                  
29. Camille Cheng (Hong Kong, China)      1:59.71                  
30. Katarina Simonovic (Serbia)           2:00.06                  
31. Barbora Seemanova (Czech Republic)    2:00.26                  
32. Eleanor Faulkner (Britain)            2:00.51                  
33. Anastasia Bogdanovski (FYR Macedonia) 2:00.52                  
34. Patricia Castro (Spain)               2:00.71                  
35. Larissa Oliveira (Brazil)             2:00.76                  
36. Elisbet Gamez (Cuba)                  2:01.08                  
37. Joanna Evans (Bahamas)                2:01.27                  
38. Sara Pastrana (Honduras)              2:03.19                  
39. Andrea Cedron (Peru)                  2:05.33                  
40. Matelita Buadromo (Fiji)              2:05.49                  
41. Shivani Shivani (India)               2:09.30                  
42. Kaya Adwoa Forson (Ghana)             2:16.02                  
.   Andrea Murez (Israel)                 DNS

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐