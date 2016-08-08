Olympics-Swimming-Women's 200m individual medley heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 200m individual medley heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 1. Katinka Hosszu (Hungary) 2 minutes 7.45 seconds Q 2. Siobhan-Marie O'Connor (Britain) 2:08.44 Q 3. Melanie Margalis (U.S.) 2:09.62 Q 4. Maya DiRado (U.S.) 2:10.24 Q 5. Miho Teramura (Japan) 2:10.34 Q 6. Alicia Coutts (Australia) 2:10.52 Q 7. Ye Shiwen (China) 2:10.56 Q 8. Sydney Pickrem (Canada) 2:11.06 Q 9. Zsuzsanna Jakabos (Hungary) 2:11.69 Q 10. Kim Seoyeong (Korea) 2:11.75 Q 11. Runa Imai (Japan) 2:11.78 Q 12. Hannah Miley (Britain) 2:11.84 Q 13. Alexandra Wenk (Germany) 2:12.46 Q 14. Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson (Canada) 2:12.56 Q 15. Mireia Belmonte (Spain) 2:12.58 Q 16. Victoria Andreeva (Russia) 2:13.01 Q 17. Kotuku Ngawati (Australia) 2:13.05 18. Joanna Maranhao (Brazil) 2:13.06 19. Maria Ugolkova (Switzerland) 2:13.77 20. Stina Gardell (Sweden) 2:14.41 21. Barbora Zavadova (Czech Republic) 2:14.45 22. Luisa Trombetti (Italy) 2:14.66 23. Zhou Min (China) 2:14.81 24. Africa Zamorano (Spain) 2:14.87 25. Tanja Kylliaeinen (Finland) 2:14.97 26. Lisa Zaiser (Austria) 2:15.23 27. Anja Crevar (Serbia) 2:15.33 28. Sara Franceschi (Italy) 2:15.61 29. Louise Hansson (Sweden) 2:15.66 30. Fantine Lesaffre (France) 2:15.71 30. Lena Kreundl (Austria) 2:15.71 32. Nam Yoo-Sun (Korea) 2:16.11 33. Thi Anh Vien Nguyen (Vietnam) 2:16.20 34. Marrit Steenbergen (Netherlands) 2:16.59 35. Victoria Kaminskaya (Portugal) 2:16.78 36. Simona Baumrtova (Czech Republic) 2:17.21 37. Virginia Bardach (Argentina) 2:17.94 38. Ranohon Amanova (Uzbekistan) 2:18.97 39. Katarzyna Baranowska (Poland) 2:19.03 . Siobhan Haughey (Hong Kong, China) DNS
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.