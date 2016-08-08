版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Women's 200m individual medley heats results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 200m individual medley heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  Katinka Hosszu (Hungary)           2 minutes 7.45 seconds Q 
2.  Siobhan-Marie O'Connor (Britain)   2:08.44 Q                
3.  Melanie Margalis (U.S.)            2:09.62 Q                
4.  Maya DiRado (U.S.)                 2:10.24 Q                
5.  Miho Teramura (Japan)              2:10.34 Q                
6.  Alicia Coutts (Australia)          2:10.52 Q                
7.  Ye Shiwen (China)                  2:10.56 Q                
8.  Sydney Pickrem (Canada)            2:11.06 Q                
9.  Zsuzsanna Jakabos (Hungary)        2:11.69 Q                
10. Kim Seoyeong (Korea)               2:11.75 Q                
11. Runa Imai (Japan)                  2:11.78 Q                
12. Hannah Miley (Britain)             2:11.84 Q                
13. Alexandra Wenk (Germany)           2:12.46 Q                
14. Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson (Canada) 2:12.56 Q                
15. Mireia Belmonte (Spain)            2:12.58 Q                
16. Victoria Andreeva (Russia)         2:13.01 Q                
17. Kotuku Ngawati (Australia)         2:13.05                  
18. Joanna Maranhao (Brazil)           2:13.06                  
19. Maria Ugolkova (Switzerland)       2:13.77                  
20. Stina Gardell (Sweden)             2:14.41                  
21. Barbora Zavadova (Czech Republic)  2:14.45                  
22. Luisa Trombetti (Italy)            2:14.66                  
23. Zhou Min (China)                   2:14.81                  
24. Africa Zamorano (Spain)            2:14.87                  
25. Tanja Kylliaeinen (Finland)        2:14.97                  
26. Lisa Zaiser (Austria)              2:15.23                  
27. Anja Crevar (Serbia)               2:15.33                  
28. Sara Franceschi (Italy)            2:15.61                  
29. Louise Hansson (Sweden)            2:15.66                  
30. Fantine Lesaffre (France)          2:15.71                  
30. Lena Kreundl (Austria)             2:15.71                  
32. Nam Yoo-Sun (Korea)                2:16.11                  
33. Thi Anh Vien Nguyen (Vietnam)      2:16.20                  
34. Marrit Steenbergen (Netherlands)   2:16.59                  
35. Victoria Kaminskaya (Portugal)     2:16.78                  
36. Simona Baumrtova (Czech Republic)  2:17.21                  
37. Virginia Bardach (Argentina)       2:17.94                  
38. Ranohon Amanova (Uzbekistan)       2:18.97                  
39. Katarzyna Baranowska (Poland)      2:19.03                  
.   Siobhan Haughey (Hong Kong, China) DNS

