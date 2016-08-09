版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 09:33 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Women's 100m backstroke final results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 100m backstroke final result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1. Katinka Hosszu (Hungary)   58.45 seconds 
2. Kathleen Baker (U.S.)      58.75         
3. Kylie Masse (Canada)       58.76         
3. Fu Yuanhui (China)         58.76         
5. Mie Nielsen (Denmark)      58.80         
6. Olivia Smoliga (U.S.)      58.95         
7. Emily Seebohm (Australia)  59.19         
8. Madison Wilson (Australia) 59.23

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐