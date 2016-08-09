版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Women's 100m breaststroke final results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 100m breaststroke final result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1. Lilly King (U.S.)             1 minute 4.93 seconds OR 
2. Yuliya Efimova (Russia)       1:05.50                  
3. Katie Meili (U.S.)            1:05.69                  
4. Shi Jinglin (China)           1:06.37                  
5. Rachel Nicol (Canada)         1:06.68                  
6. Hilda Luthersdottir (Iceland) 1:07.18                  
7. Ruta Meilutyte (Lithuania)    1:07.32                  
8. Alia Atkinson (Jamaica)       1:08.10

