Olympics-Swimming-Women's 200m individual medley semifinal results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 200m individual medley semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  Siobhan-Marie O'Connor (Britain)   2 minutes 7.57 seconds Q 
2.  Katinka Hosszu (Hungary)           2:08.13 Q                
3.  Maya DiRado (U.S.)                 2:08.91 Q                
4.  Ye Shiwen (China)                  2:09.33 Q                
5.  Melanie Margalis (U.S.)            2:10.10 Q                
6.  Alicia Coutts (Australia)          2:10.35 Q                
7.  Sydney Pickrem (Canada)            2:10.57 Q                
8.  Victoria Andreeva (Russia)         2:10.87 Q                
9.  Miho Teramura (Japan)              2:11.03                  
10. Zsuzsanna Jakabos (Hungary)        2:12.05                  
11. Alexandra Wenk (Germany)           2:12.13                  
12. Kim Seoyeong (Korea)               2:12.15                  
12. Hannah Miley (Britain)             2:12.15                  
14. Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson (Canada) 2:12.25                  
15. Runa Imai (Japan)                  2:12.53                  
16. Mireia Belmonte (Spain)            2:13.33

