版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 00:50 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Women's 200m butterfly heats results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 200m butterfly heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Mireia Belmonte (Spain)          2 minutes 6.64 seconds Q 
2.  Cammile Adams (U.S.)             2:06.67 Q                
2.  Hali Flickinger (U.S.)           2:06.67 Q                
4.  Liliana Szilagyi (Hungary)       2:06.99 Q                
5.  Madeline Groves (Australia)      2:07.02 Q                
6.  Suzuka Hasegawa (Japan)          2:07.35 Q                
7.  Natsumi Hoshi (Japan)            2:07.37 Q                
8.  Zhang Yufei (China)              2:07.55 Q                
9.  Franziska Hentke (Germany)       2:07.59 Q                
10. Brianna Throssell (Australia)    2:07.76 Q                
11. Martina Van Berkel (Switzerland) 2:08.00 Q                
12. Zhou Yilin (China)               2:08.21 Q                
13. An Sehyeon (Korea)               2:08.42 Q                
14. Anja Klinar (Slovenia)           2:08.43 Q                
15. Alessia Polieri (Italy)          2:08.95 Q                
16. Audrey Lacroix (Canada)          2:09.21 Q                
17. Stefania Pirozzi (Italy)         2:09.40                  
18. Lara Grangeon (France)           2:09.69                  
19. Aimee Willmott (Britain)         2:09.71                  
20. Judit Ignacio (Spain)            2:09.82                  
21. Park Jinyoung (Korea)            2:09.99                  
22. Nida Ustundag (Turkey)           2:10.02                  
23. Andreina Pinto (Venezuela)       2:10.60                  
24. Joanna Maranhao (Brazil)         2:10.69                  
25. Helena Gasson (New Zealand)      2:12.18                  
26. Virginia Bardach (Argentina)     2:13.58                  
27. Maria Fernanda Far (Panama)      2:23.89                  
.   Katinka Hosszu (Hungary)         DNS

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐