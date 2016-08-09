Olympics-Swimming-Women's 200m butterfly heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 200m butterfly heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 1. Mireia Belmonte (Spain) 2 minutes 6.64 seconds Q 2. Cammile Adams (U.S.) 2:06.67 Q 2. Hali Flickinger (U.S.) 2:06.67 Q 4. Liliana Szilagyi (Hungary) 2:06.99 Q 5. Madeline Groves (Australia) 2:07.02 Q 6. Suzuka Hasegawa (Japan) 2:07.35 Q 7. Natsumi Hoshi (Japan) 2:07.37 Q 8. Zhang Yufei (China) 2:07.55 Q 9. Franziska Hentke (Germany) 2:07.59 Q 10. Brianna Throssell (Australia) 2:07.76 Q 11. Martina Van Berkel (Switzerland) 2:08.00 Q 12. Zhou Yilin (China) 2:08.21 Q 13. An Sehyeon (Korea) 2:08.42 Q 14. Anja Klinar (Slovenia) 2:08.43 Q 15. Alessia Polieri (Italy) 2:08.95 Q 16. Audrey Lacroix (Canada) 2:09.21 Q 17. Stefania Pirozzi (Italy) 2:09.40 18. Lara Grangeon (France) 2:09.69 19. Aimee Willmott (Britain) 2:09.71 20. Judit Ignacio (Spain) 2:09.82 21. Park Jinyoung (Korea) 2:09.99 22. Nida Ustundag (Turkey) 2:10.02 23. Andreina Pinto (Venezuela) 2:10.60 24. Joanna Maranhao (Brazil) 2:10.69 25. Helena Gasson (New Zealand) 2:12.18 26. Virginia Bardach (Argentina) 2:13.58 27. Maria Fernanda Far (Panama) 2:23.89 . Katinka Hosszu (Hungary) DNS
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.