奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 09:23 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Women's 200m freestyle final results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 200m freestyle final result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1. Katie Ledecky (U.S.)        1 minute 53.73 seconds 
2. Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden)   1:54.08                
3. Emma McKeon (Australia)     1:54.92                
4. Federica Pellegrini (Italy) 1:55.18                
5. Shen Duo (China)            1:55.25                
5. Bronte Barratt (Australia)  1:55.25                
7. Michelle Coleman (Sweden)   1:56.27                
8. Charlotte Bonnet (France)   1:56.29

