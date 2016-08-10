版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 10:35 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Women's 200m individual medley final results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 200m individual medley final result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1. Katinka Hosszu (Hungary)         2 minutes 6.58 seconds 
2. Siobhan-Marie O'Connor (Britain) 2:06.88                
3. Maya DiRado (U.S.)               2:08.79                
4. Melanie Margalis (U.S.)          2:09.21                
5. Alicia Coutts (Australia)        2:10.88                
6. Sydney Pickrem (Canada)          2:11.22                
7. Victoria Andreeva (Russia)       2:12.28                
8. Ye Shiwen (China)                2:13.56

