Olympics-Swimming-Women's 100m freestyle heats results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 100m freestyle heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
1.  Cate Campbell (Australia)            52.78 seconds Q   
2.  Simone Manuel (U.S.)                 53.32 Q           
3.  Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden)            53.37 Q           
4.  Ranomi Kromowidjojo (Netherlands)    53.43 Q           
5.  Penelope Oleksiak (Canada)           53.53 Q           
5.  Jeanette Ottesen (Denmark)           53.53 Q           
7.  Abbey Weitzeil (U.S.)                53.54 Q           
8.  Bronte Campbell (Australia)          53.71 Q           
9.  Chantal VanLandeghem (Canada)        53.89 Q           
10. Charlotte Bonnet (France)            53.93 Q           
11. Pernille Blume (Denmark)             54.15 Q           
11. Zhu Menghui (China)                  54.15 Q           
13. Aliaksandra Herasimenia (Belarus)    54.25 Q           
14. Etiene Medeiros (Brazil)             54.38 Q           
15. Shen Duo (China)                     54.41 Q           
16. Rikako Ikee (Japan)                  54.50 to swim-off 
16. Miki Uchida (Japan)                  54.50 to swim-off 
18. Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace (Bahamas) 54.56             
19. Veronika Popova (Russia)             54.60             
20. Femke Heemskerk (Netherlands)        54.63             
21. Larissa Oliveira (Brazil)            54.72             
22. Beryl Gastaldello (France)           54.80             
23. Maria Ugolkova (Switzerland)         54.85             
24. Camille Cheng (Hong Kong, China)     54.92             
25. Julie Meynen (Luxembourg)            55.09             
26. Erika Ferraioli (Italy)              55.20             
27. Susann Bjornsen (Norway)             55.35             
28. Natalia Lovtsova (Russia)            55.37             
29. Katarzyna Wilk (Poland)              55.44             
30. Andrea Murez (Israel)                55.47             
31. Nina Rangelova (Bulgaria)            55.71             
32. Nathanan Junkrajang (Thailand)       56.24             
33. Jasmine Alkhaldi (Philippines)       56.30             
34. Ines Remersaro (Uruguay)             57.85             
35. Jade Howard (Zambia)                 58.47             
36. Ana-Iulia Dascal (Romania)           58.72             
37. Heather Arseth (Mauritius)           58.89             
38. Tracy Keith-Matchitt (Cook Islands)  58.99             
39. Karen Riveros (Paraguay)             59.00             
40. Ana Nobrega (Angola)                 59.23             
41. Fatima Alkaramova (Azerbaijan)       59.43             
42. Jovana Terzic (Montenegro)           59.59             
43. Nikol Merizaj (Albania)              59.99             
44. Estellah Fils Rabetsara (Madagascar) 1:01.11           
45. Yusra Mardini (Refugee Olympic Team) 1:04.66           
46. Aminath Shajan (Maldives)            1:05.71           
.   Federica Pellegrini (Italy)          DNS               
.   Michelle Coleman (Sweden)            DNS

