Olympics-Swimming-Women's 100m freestyle heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 100m freestyle heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 1. Cate Campbell (Australia) 52.78 seconds Q 2. Simone Manuel (U.S.) 53.32 Q 3. Sarah Sjoestroem (Sweden) 53.37 Q 4. Ranomi Kromowidjojo (Netherlands) 53.43 Q 5. Penelope Oleksiak (Canada) 53.53 Q 5. Jeanette Ottesen (Denmark) 53.53 Q 7. Abbey Weitzeil (U.S.) 53.54 Q 8. Bronte Campbell (Australia) 53.71 Q 9. Chantal VanLandeghem (Canada) 53.89 Q 10. Charlotte Bonnet (France) 53.93 Q 11. Pernille Blume (Denmark) 54.15 Q 11. Zhu Menghui (China) 54.15 Q 13. Aliaksandra Herasimenia (Belarus) 54.25 Q 14. Etiene Medeiros (Brazil) 54.38 Q 15. Shen Duo (China) 54.41 Q 16. Rikako Ikee (Japan) 54.50 to swim-off 16. Miki Uchida (Japan) 54.50 to swim-off 18. Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace (Bahamas) 54.56 19. Veronika Popova (Russia) 54.60 20. Femke Heemskerk (Netherlands) 54.63 21. Larissa Oliveira (Brazil) 54.72 22. Beryl Gastaldello (France) 54.80 23. Maria Ugolkova (Switzerland) 54.85 24. Camille Cheng (Hong Kong, China) 54.92 25. Julie Meynen (Luxembourg) 55.09 26. Erika Ferraioli (Italy) 55.20 27. Susann Bjornsen (Norway) 55.35 28. Natalia Lovtsova (Russia) 55.37 29. Katarzyna Wilk (Poland) 55.44 30. Andrea Murez (Israel) 55.47 31. Nina Rangelova (Bulgaria) 55.71 32. Nathanan Junkrajang (Thailand) 56.24 33. Jasmine Alkhaldi (Philippines) 56.30 34. Ines Remersaro (Uruguay) 57.85 35. Jade Howard (Zambia) 58.47 36. Ana-Iulia Dascal (Romania) 58.72 37. Heather Arseth (Mauritius) 58.89 38. Tracy Keith-Matchitt (Cook Islands) 58.99 39. Karen Riveros (Paraguay) 59.00 40. Ana Nobrega (Angola) 59.23 41. Fatima Alkaramova (Azerbaijan) 59.43 42. Jovana Terzic (Montenegro) 59.59 43. Nikol Merizaj (Albania) 59.99 44. Estellah Fils Rabetsara (Madagascar) 1:01.11 45. Yusra Mardini (Refugee Olympic Team) 1:04.66 46. Aminath Shajan (Maldives) 1:05.71 . Federica Pellegrini (Italy) DNS . Michelle Coleman (Sweden) DNS
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.