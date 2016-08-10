版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 11日 星期四 01:10 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Women's 200m breaststroke heats results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 200m breaststroke heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
1.  Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark)      2 minutes 22.72 seconds Q 
2.  Rie Kaneto (Japan)                   2:22.86 Q                 
3.  Taylor McKeown (Australia)           2:23.00 Q                 
4.  Chloe Tutton (Britain)               2:23.34 Q                 
5.  Molly Renshaw (Britain)              2:23.37 Q                 
6.  Kierra Smith (Canada)                2:23.69 Q                 
7.  Viktoriya Zeynep Gunes (Turkey)      2:23.83 Q                 
8.  Yuliya Efimova (Russia)              2:23.90 Q                 
9.  Shi Jinglin (China)                  2:24.33 Q                 
10. Hilda Luthersdottir (Iceland)        2:24.43 Q                 
11. Jessica Vall (Spain)                 2:24.55 Q                 
12. Molly Hannis (U.S.)                  2:24.74 Q                 
13. Kanako Watanabe (Japan)              2:24.77 Q                 
14. Jenna Laukkanen (Finland)            2:25.52 Q                 
15. Lilly King (U.S.)                    2:25.89 Q                 
16. Sofia Andreeva (Russia)              2:26.58 Q                 
17. Fanny Lecluyse (Belgium)             2:27.16                   
18. Martina Moravcikova (Czech Republic) 2:27.51                   
19. Dalma Sebestyen (Hungary)            2:27.94                   
20. Anna Sztankovics (Hungary)           2:27.97                   
21. Julia Sebastian (Argentina)          2:27.98                   
22. Georgia Bohl (Australia)             2:28.24                   
23. Martha McCabe (Canada)               2:28.62                   
24. Yu Jingyao (China)                   2:28.65                   
25. Fiona Doyle (Ireland)                2:29.76                   
26. Sophie Hansson (Sweden)              2:30.59                   
27. Alona Ribakova (Latvia)              2:30.82                   
28. Amit Ivry (Israel)                   2:31.49                   
29. Back Suyeon (Korea)                  2:32.79                   
.   Yvette Kong (Hong Kong, China)       DNS

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐