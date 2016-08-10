Olympics-Swimming-Women's 4 x 200m freestyle relay heats results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 4 x 200m freestyle relay heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 1. U.S. Allison Schmitt/Missy Franklin/Melanie Margalis/Cierra Runge 7 minutes 47.77 seconds Q 2. Australia Leah Neale/Bronte Barratt/Tamsin Cook/Jessica Ashwood 7:49.24 Q 3. China Ai Yanhan/Zhang Yuhan/Dong Jie/Wang Shijia 7:49.58 Q 4. Russia Victoria Andreeva/Arina Openysheva/Daria Mullakaeva/Veronika Popova 7:50.52 Q 5. Hungary Evelyn Verraszto/Ajna Kesely/Boglarka Kapas/Katinka Hosszu 7:51.17 Q 6. Canada Katerine Savard/Taylor Ruck/Emily Overholt/Kennedy Goss 7:51.99 Q 7. Japan Chihiro Igarashi/Rikako Ikee/Tomomi Aoki/Sachi Mochida 7:52.50 Q 8. Sweden Louise Hansson/Michelle Coleman/Ida Marko-Varga/Sarah Sjoestroem 7:53.43 Q 9. Britain Siobhan-Marie O'Connor/Georgia Coates/Hannah Miley/Camilla Hattersley 7:54.17 10. France Coralie Balmy/Cloe Hache/Charlotte Bonnet/Margaux Fabre 7:55.55 11. Brazil Manuella Lyrio/Jessica Cavalheiro/Gabrielle Goncalves Roncatto/Larissa Oliveira 7:55.68 12. Germany Annika Bruhn/Leonie Kullmann/Paulina Schmiedel/Sarah Koehler 7:56.74 13. Italy Alice Mizzau/Martina De Memme/Chiara Masini Luccetti/Federica Pellegrini 7:57.74 14. Netherlands Marrit Steenbergen/Esmee Vermeulen/Andrea Kneppers/Robin Neumann 7:58.74 15. Slovenia Janja Segel/Anja Klinar/Tjasa Pintar/Tjasa Oder 8:02.22 16. Spain Melanie Costa/Patricia Castro/Fatima Gallardo/Africa Zamorano 8:03.74
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.