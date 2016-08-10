版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Women's 4 x 200m freestyle relay heats results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 4 x 200m freestyle relay heats results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
1.  U.S.
Allison Schmitt/Missy Franklin/Melanie Margalis/Cierra Runge                      7 minutes 47.77 seconds Q 
2.  Australia
Leah Neale/Bronte Barratt/Tamsin Cook/Jessica Ashwood                        7:49.24 Q                 
3.  China
Ai Yanhan/Zhang Yuhan/Dong Jie/Wang Shijia                                       7:49.58 Q                 
4.  Russia
Victoria Andreeva/Arina Openysheva/Daria Mullakaeva/Veronika Popova             7:50.52 Q                 
5.  Hungary
Evelyn Verraszto/Ajna Kesely/Boglarka Kapas/Katinka Hosszu                     7:51.17 Q                 
6.  Canada
Katerine Savard/Taylor Ruck/Emily Overholt/Kennedy Goss                         7:51.99 Q                 
7.  Japan
Chihiro Igarashi/Rikako Ikee/Tomomi Aoki/Sachi Mochida                           7:52.50 Q                 
8.  Sweden
Louise Hansson/Michelle Coleman/Ida Marko-Varga/Sarah Sjoestroem                7:53.43 Q                 
9.  Britain
Siobhan-Marie O'Connor/Georgia Coates/Hannah Miley/Camilla Hattersley          7:54.17                   
10. France
Coralie Balmy/Cloe Hache/Charlotte Bonnet/Margaux Fabre                         7:55.55                   
11. Brazil
Manuella Lyrio/Jessica Cavalheiro/Gabrielle Goncalves Roncatto/Larissa Oliveira 7:55.68                   
12. Germany
Annika Bruhn/Leonie Kullmann/Paulina Schmiedel/Sarah Koehler                   7:56.74                   
13. Italy
Alice Mizzau/Martina De Memme/Chiara Masini Luccetti/Federica Pellegrini         7:57.74                   
14. Netherlands
Marrit Steenbergen/Esmee Vermeulen/Andrea Kneppers/Robin Neumann           7:58.74                   
15. Slovenia
Janja Segel/Anja Klinar/Tjasa Pintar/Tjasa Oder                               8:02.22                   
16. Spain
Melanie Costa/Patricia Castro/Fatima Gallardo/Africa Zamorano                    8:03.74

