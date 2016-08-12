版本:
Olympics-Swimming-Women's 200m breaststroke final results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 200m breaststroke final result in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
1. Rie Kaneto (Japan)              2 minutes 20.30 seconds 
2. Yuliya Efimova (Russia)         2:21.97                 
3. Shi Jinglin (China)             2:22.28                 
4. Chloe Tutton (Britain)          2:22.34                 
5. Taylor McKeown (Australia)      2:22.43                 
6. Molly Renshaw (Britain)         2:22.72                 
7. Kierra Smith (Canada)           2:23.19                 
8. Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark) 2:23.74

