版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 09:48 BJT

Olympics-Swimming-Women's 200m backstroke semifinal results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic swimming women's 200m backstroke semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
1.  Katinka Hosszu (Hungary)      2 minutes 6.03 seconds Q 
2.  Hilary Caldwell (Canada)      2:07.17 Q                
3.  Maya DiRado (U.S.)            2:07.53 Q                
4.  Liu Yaxin (China)             2:07.56 Q                
5.  Belinda Hocking (Australia)   2:07.83 Q                
6.  Kirsty Coventry (Zimbabwe)    2:08.83 Q                
7.  Eyglo Gustafsdottir (Iceland) 2:08.84 Q                
7.  Daria K Ustinova (Russia)     2:08.84 Q                
9.  Daryna Zevina (Ukraine)       2:09.07                  
9.  Dominique Bouchard (Canada)   2:09.07                  
11. Anastasiia Fesikova (Russia)  2:09.12                  
12. Emily Seebohm (Australia)     2:09.39                  
13. Lisa Graf (Germany)           2:09.56                  
14. Missy Franklin (U.S.)         2:09.74                  
15. Matea Samardzic (Croatia)     2:09.83                  
16. Jenny Mensing (Germany)       2:10.15

